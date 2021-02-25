Whittier Trust Presents: The Revolutionists ~ a Staged Reading.

Charles Pasternak returns to the virtual stage to direct a staged reading of The Revolutionists, by Lauren Gunderson.

Greetings from the French Revolution ... where heads will roll! When you put former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright and feminist Olympe De Gouges and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle together, literally anything can happen - especially big laughs.

This comedic quartet about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror includes Charlotte Munson, Kelsey Brennan, Laetitia Hollard and Brittany Pirozzoli.

To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6316119625888/WN_pyaOWx6kTf-xXleoKFo24g. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email about joining the webinar.