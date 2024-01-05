Revolution Stage Company Presents the California Premiere of Dayna Steele's Dark Comedy THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR

Revolution Stage Company has announced the California premiere of THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR, a dark comedy about navigating Alzheimer's with love, laughter, and wine, adapted from Dayna Steele’s best-selling book Surviving Alzheimer’s with Friends, Facebook, and a Really Big Glass of Wine.

Steele takes audiences on an inspirational journey filled with laughter, wit, and the resilience required when facing extraordinary and unexpected circumstances. When her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Steele began posting online, detailing the family’s alarming, sometimes humorous struggles, turning it into a therapeutic community of support and information encompassing thousands of followers.

Steele’s refreshinghonesty, laced with biting humor, is a beacon of strength and resiliency. Her play is not only a theatrical triumph but also a living on-stage caregiver’s manual.

“I want caregivers to know they’re not alone in this crazy journey,” saysSteele, adding, “… and it’s okay to laugh.” The Houston Press called the play “... charming, oddly inviting, and a love letter to an often-unsung group of people: caregivers.”

