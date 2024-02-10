Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent

Now playing through February 18, 2024

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Review: The McCallum Theatre Hosts an Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth Photo 1 Review: The McCallum Theatre Hosts an Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
Feature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage Company Photo 2 Feature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage Company
Review: LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo 3 Review: LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Desert Ensemble Theatre
Review: CABARET at CVRep Photo 4 Review: CABARET at CVRep

Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent

Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent Paul Rudnick wrote, on the platform previously known as Twitter, “Lindsey Graham yowled at Kyrsten Sinema that her border bill was "half-ass." Lindsey added, "And I'm all ass. I'm 100% ass.”

That is the tone of humor you can expect at The Bent’s production of Rudnick’s riotous comedy The New Century. Written in 2008, it is a hilarious play about the queer community and their allies.

It’s a curious in construction in that half of it is monologues, starting with one by the severely talented Adina Lawson who held us right in the palm of her hand from the moment she entered. 

Speaking to the Massapequa chapter of Parents of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, The Transgendered, The Questioning, The Curious, The Creatively Concerned and Others, Helene Nadler (Adina Lawson) gives us a good overview of her three children, a trifecta of LGBTQ+ possibilities. 

Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent I’ll be 200% honest with you, I would have enjoyed watching Lawson as Helene all night long. She is is equal parts hilarious, kind, self-centered, and a stereotypical Jewish mother hen. She’s not that complicated - she is the center of her universe and that she has a rainbow family just adds to her own sense of personal pride (and put-upon-ness). Lawson is a wicked smart actor, and I'm happy to see her on the stage again after a personally imposed hiatus while studying at rabbincal school.  

The 90 minute play isn’t standard. The first half gives us 3 monologues - although one of them has the addition of a hunky guy with some very well-received, 100% shameless, gratuitous nudity. 

Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent Mr. Charles (Terry Ray) is an old school, effeminate, hilariously bitchy, aging queen with his own public access tv show, Too Gay. He lives in Palm Beach after being kicked out of New York for being too gay. Per usual, Ray gives us a fun performance with co-star boy toy, Shane (Alex Price) as different costumed characters (always in short shorts), until he isn’t. The character of Shane is reminiscent of Mart Crowley’s Boys in the Band cowboy hooker (aka not the sharpest tool in the shed but well tooled) providing some eye candy for Mr. Charles, and the audience. 

Our third monologue is poignant (yet still amusing) and provided by Barbara Ellen (Sonia Reavis), a crafty mom, dressed in something crocheted (and different) each time we see her. She discusses the art of crafting, and her son who passed away from AIDS. Reavis, a Texas transplant, has been giving us some good work since she showed up in the Valley. This is no exception.Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent

The final scene is in a hospital maternity ward where all of our characters convene, all for different reasons. Helene is there for her grandchild, Barbara Ellen “by accident”, and Mr. Charles to turn all the babies gay with his gay-zapping, point-and-shoot magic finger (a suggestion made by new mother Joann Milderry (Shelby Victoria, who has a small role but nails it) on the set of his tv show). 

Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent The set by Wilkinson and Director Stan Zimmerman is simple but effective, and Wilkinson on props gives us the most hilarious visual in the play. 

I’m not sure who to give credit to for the costumes. The playbill has Scott Sterling Hill on the production page as the costumer, but the bio page lists Cherlyn Lanning as the costume designer. So, I’ll just give kudos to both of them. Every costume, from Lawson’s fabulous dress, to Reavis’ crocheted look, to Ray’s outlandish suit and accessories were spot on. Price gets full credit for his own cheeky birthday suit.

Although never quite serious, Rudnick’s play addresses new world events - the AIDs crisis, 9/11, and the gender “phenomenon” (although this appears in a list of tragedies, let’s be clear - gender exploration and adaptations are neither tragic nor new, except for the small-minded.)

Director Stan Zimmerman does a lovely job, particularly with his actors and their reaction shots. As previously indicated, the dialogue can be a little stabby, but the actors’ warmth and connection on stage makes for an intimate yet hilarious evening. 

Once again, The Bent has given us good, gut-busting fun with heart. Go see it.

The New Century at The Bent runs through February 18, 2024 at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Photo credit: Jim Cox, Production Photographer

Steve Rosenbaum - Artistic Director

Stan Zimmerman - Director

Wilkinson - Stage Manager/Assistant Director/Props/Set Design 

Nick Wass - Technical Director, Lighting & Sound Designer

Cherlyn Lannine - Costume Designer

Richard Jessup - Choreographer

Don McCormick - Set Construction

Scott Sterling Hill - Costumer

Jason Reale - Graphic Artist

Joshua Friedman - Volunteer Coordinator


 




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
Review: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company Photo
Review: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company

Producing innovative, provocative work is part of the Revolution Stage Company’s DNA, so it is not surprising they chose Witchland for their first new production of 2024.

2
Previews: TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE Comes To Revolution Stage Company Photo
Previews: TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE Comes To Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest professional theatre, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), presents veteran Broadway performer, JOEL VIG, who becomes TRUMAN CAPOTE in his acclaimed one-man show, TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE as the RSC celebrates the 100th anniversary of Capote's birth with a ‘FAT TUESDAY' fundraiser at 7 PM!

3
Previews: MAN OF LA MANCHA Announces Full Cast at Theatre 29 Photo
Previews: MAN OF LA MANCHA Announces Full Cast at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 proudly announces the cast and creative team for the third show in its 25th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Gary Daigneault directs this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. Bianca Stoker is the Music Director with Lisa Hodgson doing Choreography. MAN OF LA MANCHA opens March 1st and runs through March 17, at the Theatre 29 complex at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.

4
Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! by Any Other Name Would Smell as Sweet at Palm Canyon Theatre, Photo
Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! by Any Other Name Would Smell as Sweet at Palm Canyon Theatre, February 9-25, 2024

In this mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the master playwright known as “The Bard.” When a soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, AND dancing, the brothers set out to write the world’s first musical, and Something Rotten! unfolds.

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a pragmatic o... (read more about this author)

Review: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage CompanyReview: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company
Previews: TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE Comes To Revolution Stage CompanyPreviews: TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE Comes To Revolution Stage Company
Feature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage CompanyFeature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage Company
Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway SeriesCasting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You