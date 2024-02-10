Review: THE NEW CENTURY at The Bent

Paul Rudnick wrote, on the platform previously known as Twitter, “Lindsey Graham yowled at Kyrsten Sinema that her border bill was "half-ass." Lindsey added, "And I'm all ass. I'm 100% ass.”

That is the tone of humor you can expect at The Bent’s production of Rudnick’s riotous comedy The New Century. Written in 2008, it is a hilarious play about the queer community and their allies.

It’s a curious in construction in that half of it is monologues, starting with one by the severely talented Adina Lawson who held us right in the palm of her hand from the moment she entered.

Speaking to the Massapequa chapter of Parents of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, The Transgendered, The Questioning, The Curious, The Creatively Concerned and Others, Helene Nadler (Adina Lawson) gives us a good overview of her three children, a trifecta of LGBTQ+ possibilities.

I’ll be 200% honest with you, I would have enjoyed watching Lawson as Helene all night long. She is is equal parts hilarious, kind, self-centered, and a stereotypical Jewish mother hen. She’s not that complicated - she is the center of her universe and that she has a rainbow family just adds to her own sense of personal pride (and put-upon-ness). Lawson is a wicked smart actor, and I'm happy to see her on the stage again after a personally imposed hiatus while studying at rabbincal school.

The 90 minute play isn’t standard. The first half gives us 3 monologues - although one of them has the addition of a hunky guy with some very well-received, 100% shameless, gratuitous nudity.

Mr. Charles (Terry Ray) is an old school, effeminate, hilariously bitchy, aging queen with his own public access tv show, Too Gay. He lives in Palm Beach after being kicked out of New York for being too gay. Per usual, Ray gives us a fun performance with co-star boy toy, Shane (Alex Price) as different costumed characters (always in short shorts), until he isn’t. The character of Shane is reminiscent of Mart Crowley’s Boys in the Band cowboy hooker (aka not the sharpest tool in the shed but well tooled) providing some eye candy for Mr. Charles, and the audience.

Our third monologue is poignant (yet still amusing) and provided by Barbara Ellen (Sonia Reavis), a crafty mom, dressed in something crocheted (and different) each time we see her. She discusses the art of crafting, and her son who passed away from AIDS. Reavis, a Texas transplant, has been giving us some good work since she showed up in the Valley. This is no exception.

The final scene is in a hospital maternity ward where all of our characters convene, all for different reasons. Helene is there for her grandchild, Barbara Ellen “by accident”, and Mr. Charles to turn all the babies gay with his gay-zapping, point-and-shoot magic finger (a suggestion made by new mother Joann Milderry (Shelby Victoria, who has a small role but nails it) on the set of his tv show).

The set by Wilkinson and Director Stan Zimmerman is simple but effective, and Wilkinson on props gives us the most hilarious visual in the play.

I’m not sure who to give credit to for the costumes. The playbill has Scott Sterling Hill on the production page as the costumer, but the bio page lists Cherlyn Lanning as the costume designer. So, I’ll just give kudos to both of them. Every costume, from Lawson’s fabulous dress, to Reavis’ crocheted look, to Ray’s outlandish suit and accessories were spot on. Price gets full credit for his own cheeky birthday suit.

Although never quite serious, Rudnick’s play addresses new world events - the AIDs crisis, 9/11, and the gender “phenomenon” (although this appears in a list of tragedies, let’s be clear - gender exploration and adaptations are neither tragic nor new, except for the small-minded.)

Director Stan Zimmerman does a lovely job, particularly with his actors and their reaction shots. As previously indicated, the dialogue can be a little stabby, but the actors’ warmth and connection on stage makes for an intimate yet hilarious evening.

Once again, The Bent has given us good, gut-busting fun with heart. Go see it.

The New Century at The Bent runs through February 18, 2024 at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Photo credit: Jim Cox, Production Photographer

Steve Rosenbaum - Artistic Director

Stan Zimmerman - Director

Wilkinson - Stage Manager/Assistant Director/Props/Set Design

Nick Wass - Technical Director, Lighting & Sound Designer

Cherlyn Lannine - Costume Designer

Richard Jessup - Choreographer

Don McCormick - Set Construction

Scott Sterling Hill - Costumer

Jason Reale - Graphic Artist

Joshua Friedman - Volunteer Coordinator



