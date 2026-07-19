Review: MELANIE BLUE: YOU CAN TEACH OLD DOGS NEW TRICKS at Sun City Palm Desert Performing Arts

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MELANIE BLUE ADDS IMPROVISATION TO THE ACTOR'S TOOLBOX by June August

When Sun City Palm Desert, a 55+ community, chartered a performing arts group almost thirty years ago, the organizing members were former actors or other performers, aspiring actors, theater lovers, writers, and people who recognized an opportunity and decided to explore the possibilities. The purpose was to provide entertainment to the residents. As newcomers join, they are eager to develop their talents. And so this summer, the group recruited Melanie Blue, a well-known, award-winning actor and teacher, to conduct a workshop to introduce the principles of improvisation to interested members. In other words, Melanie was engaged to teach old dogs new tricks.

The response was inspiring. Melanie works with groups of all sizes and with all interests. For practical reasons, the initial workshop at Sun City was launched with fourteen participants who had all been involved in various plays and musicals at Sun City or elsewhere in one capacity or another. Some brought extensive acting experioence, some had very little. Some brought improv experience, others did not. But at the halfway point in the workshop, the reaction has been overwhemingly positive--excitement over the chance to develop a new skill, augment existing skills, or sharpen the skills they hadn't used for a while.

But why improv? First, it's fun. Improv is about trust. It simply requires that you listen, agree (respond with "...yes, and..."), add information, support one another and BE. Some might put it differently, but that's my take.

How does an actor or anyone benefit from Melanie's improv training? Picture this. You're in the middle of a scene, expecting the phone to ring so you can answer it. Silence. Don't just stand there. Do something. Say something. Keep the scene moving. How? Improvise. If having the skill to do that sounds useful--on stage or in everyday life--you can find information about Melanie's workshops when you visit themelanieblue.com.

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