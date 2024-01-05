Previews: WITCHLAND at Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), announces the premier engagement of Tim Mulligan’s thriller, Click Here, the scariest play on the boards! Following an acclaimed engagement in San Diego, director Richard Blake brings WITCHLAND to the RSC for a four-week engagement prior to its Off-Broadway debut this April.

The story of WITCHLAND is based on the author’s experiences growing up in Richland, a small town in Eastern Washington, deemed ‘the most toxic place in the Western Hemisphere.’ It tells the story of a family who moves to the town, which is plagued by decades of misfortune and terror.

Is the terror due to the nearby nuclear reactor? Or something more sinister? And what about that mysterious woman who lives across the street, alone in her run-down government home, with a pile of sticks in front of mysterious in front of her home? Is she actually a witch or another victim of ... WITCHLAND?

Click Here