Previews: TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE Comes To Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest professional theatre, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), presents veteran Broadway performer, Joel Vig, who becomes Truman Capote in his acclaimed one-man show, TRUMAN TALKS TENNESSEE as the RSC celebrates the 100th anniversary of Capote's birth with a ‘FAT TUESDAY' fundraiser at 7 PM!

Vig created this theatrical event for the Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival in 2015 and has been performing it eversince. Hailed as ‘The best and mostoriginal event at the New OrleansTennessee Williams Festival, 2015,’by David Cuthbert (New OrleansTimes Picayune, Critic Emeritus),the show continues to receive accolades when Vig performs it across the country.

Joel Vig has worked in the professional theatre as a performer and a writer since moving to New York in 1977. As an actor, Mr. Vig is best known for originating the starring role in the cult musical RUTHLESS! He also played 6 roles in the original Broadway cast of HAIRSPRAY and understudied both 2003 Tony Award honorees Harvey Fierstein and Dick Latessa as Edna and Wilbur Turnblad.

Revolution Stage Company