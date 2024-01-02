Previews: TEN MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL at Revolution Stage Company

Palm Springs’ newest, professional theater company, REVOLUTION STAGE COMPANY (RSC), announces its inaugural Click Here on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, January 13-14, 2024, showcasing the exciting new plays of TEN WRITERS from London, New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Hollywood, Port Townsend, Morongo Basin in addition to local playwrights from Palm Springs and Cathedral City.

The Revolution is committed to creativity and risk, offering its stage for the new work of writers. The Festival is broken into two separate performances with five ten-minute plays in each part. Part One is presented Saturday at 2 pm and Sunday at 5 pm and will showcase Roy Boucher’s BARRY, WHERE ARE YOU?, Laura Scruggs’ EMISSARY, Jurgen Wolff’s FRANK AND HARRY, Lorenz Qatava’s THE RUSTIN ARREST and Kimberly Ferse’s WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU MELONS.

Part Two is performed Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Part Two will showcase Bruce Sisler’s RISING POLLS, Nicholas Bompart’s THE OWL MAKER, Grey Forge LeFey’s SCOTT AND JOAN, Moss Magill’s A DARK AND WELCOMED GUEST and Steph Prizhitomsky’s DIVINE HOTLINE.

$15 for each part with half the proceeds being split among the playwrights.