Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! by Any Other Name Would Smell as Sweet at Palm Canyon Theatre, February 9-25, 2024

Something Rotten! runs at Palm Canyon Theatre February 9-25

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Review: The McCallum Theatre Hosts an Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth Photo 1 Review: The McCallum Theatre Hosts an Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth
Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series Photo 2 Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series
Review: LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Desert Ensemble Theatre Photo 3 Review: LIFESPAN OF A FACT at Desert Ensemble Theatre
Feature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage Company Photo 4 Feature: WITCHLAND at The Revolution Stage Company

Previews: SOMETHING ROTTEN! by Any Other Name Would Smell as Sweet at Palm Canyon Theatre, February 9-25, 2024

In this mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of the master playwright known as “The Bard.” When a soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves acting, singing, AND dancing, the brothers set out to write the world’s first musical, and Something Rotten! unfolds.

Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this zany musical features 30 talented local performers ranging in age from 13 to 70, including Eric Stein-Steele as Shakespeare himself, Ben Reece and Keith Alexander as The Bottom Brothers, Raul Valenzuela as Nostradamus, and many others. The hilarious songs and dynamic dance numbers would compel anyone to want to be in a musical!

Something Rotten! is a musical comedy directed and choreographed by Se Layne, costumed and stage managed by Derik Shopinski, with music direction by Chuck Peery. Lighting design is by J.W. Layne with projections by Nick Edwards. 

The book is written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and ran for two years with 742 performances. Something Rotten! was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, before launching a US National tour from 2017-2019 and running internationally from 2019-2024.

Something Rotten! runs at Palm Canyon Theatre February 9-25. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
Cast Set for Allen & Grays THE FROGS PRINCESS at Old Town Temecula Theater Photo
Cast Set for Allen & Gray's THE FROG'S PRINCESS at Old Town Temecula Theater

Award winning musical theater writers Richard Allen and Taran Gray have revealed the cast for the upcoming staged reading of their newest musical, The Frog’s Princess.  

2
Lloyd & Ricky to Return to Oscars This Month Photo
Lloyd & Ricky to Return to Oscars This Month

Fresh from their International Debut in Bangkok last month, Musical duo Lloyd & Ricky are set to return to Oscar's of Palm Springs on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024. Learn more about the performance here!

3
Review: CABARET at CVRep Photo
Review: CABARET at CVRep

The musical Cabaret is a classic for many reasons, and no matter who produces it the dark foreboding story never fails to pack a gut punch. The impactful way Cabaret shows the divide of a country, the hate crimes of anti-Semitism and neo-Nazi white supremacy, and the meteoric rise of one of the most brutal dictators in world history. In song and dance it is a perfect lesson of “those who forget the past tend to repeat it”.

4
Splash House Reveals Dates For 2024 Edition Photo
Splash House Reveals Dates For 2024 Edition

Splash House Announces Dates for 2024 Edition: Get ready for an unforgettable desert escape with electronic music's hottest artists at the poolside locales of The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels.

From This Author - Charlie Thomas

Charlie Thomas brings a pedigree with over thirty-five years’ experience in both professional and non-professional live theatre, film, television, and radio. He has worked with a majority of the... (read more about this author)

KARAOKE FOR A CAUSE Comes To Theatre 29KARAOKE FOR A CAUSE Comes To Theatre 29
Previews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert TheatreworksPreviews: GILLIGAN'S ISLAND, THE MUSICAL at Desert Theatreworks
Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29's Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at Theatre 29Immerse Yourself in Theatre 29's Weekly Workout with Julia Boyd Beginning January 13 at Theatre 29
Ring in The New Year with Theatre 29's Newly Reorganized Board of Directors! - Upcoming Volunteer Meet & Greet at Theatre 29Ring in The New Year with Theatre 29's Newly Reorganized Board of Directors! - Upcoming Volunteer Meet & Greet at Theatre 29

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You