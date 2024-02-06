Previews: MAN OF LA MANCHA Announces Full Cast at Theatre 29

Theatre 29 proudly announces the cast and creative team for the third show in its 25th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Gary Daigneault directs this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. Bianca Stoker is the Music Director with Lisa Hodgson doing Choreography. MAN OF LA MANCHA opens March 1st and runs through March 17, at the Theatre 29 complex at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms.

Considered by many to be one of the best musicals of all time, MAN OF LA MANCHA immerses us in Miguel de Cervantes’ retelling of Don Quixote and his quest. This epic and poignant journey celebrates the perseverance of one man who refuses to relinquish his ideals and who is determined to see life not as it is, but as it ought to be.

The winner of five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, and featuring a soaring score, including “Man of La Mancha (I, Don Quixote)” and one of theatre’s most beloved songs, “The Impossible Dream,” this classic musical celebrates the power of theatre, the bravery of holding strong to our dreams, and the resilience of imagination.

“MAN OF LA MANCHA is a celebration of the transformative power of storytelling and the transformative power of theater,” says Daigneault. “The central character, Miguel de Cervantes, brings hope to a group of people who are hopeless and elevates them from a place of deep despair to a place of optimism."

The cast of MAN OF LA MANCHA is Joe Chaplain as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote, Adam Shows as Sancho, and Analisa Pilecki as Aldonza. The cast also features Kurt Schauppner (Duke/Carrasco/ Knight), Dennis “Easy” Boos (Padre/Governor), Jered Palmer (Pedro/The Barber), Cruz Jimenez (Innkeeper), Britney Vachon-LaGuardia (Antonia), Tiffany Crockett (Housekeeper), Kimberly Sonntag (Innkeepers Wife), Ron Bottorff (Guitar Player), Coleen Badel (Fermina), Lisa Troxel (Captain), Zaira Ferguson (Moorish Girl), and Alon Evans, Donivan Cox, and Julius Dean (Ensemble/Muleteers).

MAN OF LA MANCHA’s creative team includes Scenic Designer Andrea Keller, Production Designer Clark Hunter, Costume Designer Tera Bottorff, and Lighting and Sound Designer Nena Jimenez. The Production team includes Stage Manager Mike Lipsitz, Assistant Director Cindy Daigneault, Assistant to the Director Cam D'Angeles, Assistant to the Musical Director Ron Bottorff, and Assistant Stage Manager Tim Corvin.

MAN OF LA MANCHA runs March 1-17. Tickets are $15.00 for Regular Admission, $12.50 for Seniors and Military, and $10.00 for Students with ID (a convenience fee is added). MAN OF LA MANCHA contains mature content and sexual situations and is not appropriate for children. Tickets are available at www.theatre29.org or by Calling the theatre 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151.