Feature: RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA at Theatre 29

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Theatre 29 continues its 2025-2026 season with the Broadway musical Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This timeless fairytale features music by Richard Rodgers and original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammersein II, with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella runs March 27– April 12, 2026, at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road in the city of Twentynine Palms. The gala grand opening sponsored by the Rotary Club of Twentynine Palms is on Friday, March 27 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available by phone at (760) 361-4151 or online at theatre29.org.

Once upon a time in a faraway land, a young woman wished for a life as beautiful as a fairytale. Experience the classic Rodgers + Hammerstein adaptation of Cinderella this spring. Featuring the beloved songs “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” this magical musical is sure to entrance families of all ages.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella features Catt Christine (Ella), Cameron Ruggiero (Topher), Tiffany Crocker (Madame), Cindy Daigneault (Marie), Joe Rego (Pinkleton), Samantha Stevens (Charlotte), Britney Vachon-La Guardia (Gabrielle), Richard Zepeda (Sebastian), and Jack Mcleaod (Jean-Michel).

The cast also includes Addison Scott, Angela Roberts, Charley Shay, Daviahn Thrasher, Francesco Konopka, Isla Keeran, Kaleo Kozell, Katie Scott, Lily Star Prusso, Marina McClay, Nirvana Roberts, Rory Compton, and Nataly Arias

Helmed by director and set designer Gary Daigneault, musical director Bill Barrett, and choreographer Karen Gladis, the creative team includes Cindy Daigneault (assistant director/properties design), Kevin Maddrey (scenic design), Tera Bottorff (costume design), Nena Jimenez (lighting design), Ron Bottorff (sound design), and Ali Jimenez on spotlight.

Tim Corvin is the stage manager, Katie Lalanne, assistant stage manager, Mark VanHorne on specialty design, and Cam D’Angeles is assistant to the Director

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Theatre 29 is supported by a generous grant from Visit 29. For more information about events and lodging in the City of Twentynine Palms go to visit29.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is Rated All Ages.