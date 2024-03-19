Feature: It's Time To Play A Game With THE BOYS IN THE BAND at Palm Canyon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In his New York City apartment, Michael throws a birthday party for Harold, a self-avowed “thirty-two-year-old, pockmarked, Jew fairy,” complete with a surprise gift: “Cowboy,” a street hustler. As the evening wears on, bitter, unresolved resentments among the guests come to light when a game of “Truth” goes terribly wrong.

Palm Canyon Theatre’s production of this “screamingly funny,” groundbreaking play, The Boys in the Band, showcases the tremendous talent of 9 local performers: Kam Sisco as Michael, Rob Kreisinger Denk as Harold, Sebastian Reda as Cowboy, Brent Anderson as Alan McCarthy, Ron Coronado as Donald, Dwayne Arvinger as Bernard, Larry Martin as Emory, Adam Hieter as Larry, and Luke Rainey as Hank.

This transformative and illuminating work of art is rumored to have inspired the 1969 Stonewall riots and brings memories and deep-seeded emotions to the surface leaving no audience member unmoved.

The Boys in the Band, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1968, was written by Mart Crowley who based the story largely on his own life. The play won the Obie Award for Distinguished Performance by an Actor in 1968 and again for Distinguished Performance during its Off-Broadway revival run in 1997. The Boys in the Band took the Tony for Best Revival of a Play in 2018, when it came back to Broadway for its 50th anniversary. The script was adapted into two feature films in 1970 and 2020. The PCT production, with its memorable, sharp one-liners, is intricately directed by Eric Stein-Steel. Set and lighting design by JW Layne and projections by Nick Edwards.

Tickets and More Information

The Boys in the Band runs at Palm Canyon Theatre from April 12-21. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $32 for adults/seniors and $17 for students/children. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org.

Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Boys in the Band is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.