Desert Ensemble Theatre Presents ON THE TWENTY FIRST CENTURY

Desert Ensemble Theatre Company's Ninth Season gets underway October 25-26 with its signature Season Opening Gala, a benefit for the company's Theatre Internship Program and Scholarship Fund.

Conceived and directed by DETC Artistic Director Jerome Elliott, the Season Nine revue is entitled On the Twenty-First Century, featuring songs from musical theatre written in the past 20 years. The cast includes some of the Coachella Valley's most popular and accomplished musical theater talents: Jaci Davis, Leanna Rodgers, Michael Pacas and Jacob Samples, with music direction by Constance Gordy and choreography by Douglas Graham.

The Friday performance is a Gala event beginning at 6pm, featuring hors d'oeuvres, wine and desserts. The Saturday performance begins at 7pm.

Individual tickets and season ticket packages and are now on sale at www.DETCTheatre.org. DETC performs at the Pearl McManus Theatre, Palm Springs Woman's Club, 314 S. Cahuilla Rd.

Audiences can look forward to an evening of eclectic songs from acclaimed works of 21st century musical theatre. Elliott states: "We chose a contemporary theme for this year's Gala to complement a season of vibrant and timely new plays." Adoption Roulette, by Elizabeth Fuller and Joel Vig (world premiere) is a Hitchcock-like thriller that sheds light on the corruption of the Russian adoption system (Jan 31-Feb 9). How to Survive an Apocalypse, by Jordan Fuller, follows four successful Millenials through a darkly comic test of wilderness survival skills (Mar 13-22). Man & Wife, by Emma Goldman-Sherman, offers the journey of a couple from ornaments on their own wedding cake, just prior to the 2016 election, through 25 years of bipartisan marriage (Apr 17-26).

Since inaugurating this event in 2014, DETC has been honored with 13 Desert Theatre League Awards for the first five installments, including three for direction, two for overall production, and eight for performers.

To date, DETC has awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships to 15 graduating seniors from its internship program. Several recipients have gone on to careers in theatre and film after completing their college education.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Springs Stories

More Hot Stories For You