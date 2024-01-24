Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

Desert Theatricals returns with the City of Rancho Mirage to the beautiful amphitheater with their 2024 Broadway Series!

The signature program “Broadway Under The Stars” featuring a professional cast and a live orchestra all under the award winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr returns again for another exciting season. This year’s lineup includes “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF”, DAMN YANKEES” and OKLAHOMA!” Casting has officially been completed for the season, and first up is the ever-timeless “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.” Featuring an all-star cast of local and out-of-town guest talent – starring Jason Wesley Green of Temecula, CA as Tevye, Jaci Davis (Desert Hot Springs) as Golde, Doris Tamburri (Temecula) as Yente, Lizzie Schmelling (Joshua Tree) as Tzeitel, Michelle Estrada (Coachella) as Hodel, Charlotte Upp (Rancho Mirage) as Chava, Christian Fonte (Lake Havasu, AZ) as Motel, Patrick Wallace (Bay Area) as Perchik, Braxton McGrath (Orange County) as Fyedka, and Tom Warrick (Palm Springs) as Lazar Wolf. “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” runs March 8, 9, and 10.

The second musical of our series is the devilishly delightful “DAMN YANKEES,” with more stellar local and guest talent. Starring Tod Macofsky of Palm Springs as Applegate, Emily Unnasch (Palm Desert) as Lola, Patrick Wallace (Bay Area) as Joe Hardy, and Mia Mercado (Redlands) as Gloria Thorpe. This musical also features an incredible ensemble of dancers and singers that are sure to knock it out of the park! “DAMN YANKEES” runs April 5, 6, and 7.

Wrapping up our Broadway series, we have the Rogers and Hammerstein classic, “OKLAHOMA!” Starring actual Oklahoma native Jordan Killion as Curly, Emily Unnasch (Palm Desert) as Laurey, Danny Hansen (Florida) as Will Parker, Lizzie Schmelling (Joshua Tree) as Ado Annie, Walker Clark (New York) as Jud Fry, and Beverly Crain (San Dimas) as Aunt Eller. You’re sure to have a rootin’ tootin’ time under the stars with this outstanding production! “OKLAHOMA!” runs May 3, 4 and 5.

With our new partner Willie’s Modern Fare you’ll enjoy five star dining under the stars with a waiter served, three course meal at your private table. Full bar service and additional Willie’s Bistro items available to general admission ticket holders. Go to www.desert-theatricals.com for dates and ticketing options. Seating IS LIMITED – you don’t want to miss the boat this year – this Broadway Series is spectacular and we are proud to partner with the City to provide you the BEST in local professional entertainment! There is NOTHING else in the Coachella Valley like it – hands down!

About Desert Theatricals:

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista’s Avo Playhouse. They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. From there, they created and produced 13 seasons of Tustin’s Broadway in the Park and two years of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego.

In 2017, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been bringing Broadway Under the Stars and amazing professional events to the amphitheater with the City of Rancho Mirage as producing partner.