Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

Desert Theatricals returns with the City of Rancho Mirage to the beautiful amphitheater with their 2024 Broadway Series!

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series Desert Theatricals returns with the City of Rancho Mirage to the beautiful amphitheater with their 2024 Broadway Series!

The signature program “Broadway Under The Stars” featuring a professional cast and a live orchestra all under the award winning artistic direction of Ray Limon and Joshua Carr returns again for another exciting season. This year’s lineup includes “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF”, DAMN YANKEES” and OKLAHOMA!” Casting has officially been completed for the season, and first up is the ever-timeless “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.” Featuring an all-star cast of local and out-of-town guest talent – starring Jason Wesley Green of Temecula, CA as Tevye, Jaci Davis (Desert Hot Springs) as Golde, Doris Tamburri (Temecula) as Yente, Lizzie Schmelling (Joshua Tree) as Tzeitel, Michelle Estrada (Coachella) as Hodel, Charlotte Upp (Rancho Mirage) as Chava, Christian Fonte (Lake Havasu, AZ) as Motel, Patrick Wallace (Bay Area) as Perchik, Braxton McGrath (Orange County) as Fyedka, and Tom Warrick (Palm Springs) as Lazar Wolf. “FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” runs March 8, 9, and 10.Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

The second musical of our series is the devilishly delightful “DAMN YANKEES,” with more stellar local and guest talent. Starring Tod Macofsky of Palm Springs as Applegate, Emily Unnasch (Palm Desert) as Lola, Patrick Wallace (Bay Area) as Joe Hardy, and Mia Mercado (Redlands) as Gloria Thorpe. This musical also features an incredible ensemble of dancers and singers that are sure to knock it out of the park! “DAMN YANKEES” runs April 5, 6, and 7.

Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

Wrapping up our Broadway series, we have the Rogers and Hammerstein classic, “OKLAHOMA!” Starring actual Oklahoma native Jordan Killion as Curly, Emily Unnasch (Palm Desert) as Laurey, Danny Hansen (Florida) as Will Parker, Lizzie Schmelling (Joshua Tree) as Ado Annie, Walker Clark (New York) as Jud Fry, and Beverly Crain (San Dimas) as Aunt Eller. You’re sure to have a rootin’ tootin’ time under the stars with this outstanding production! “OKLAHOMA!” runs May 3, 4 and 5.

Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

With our new partner Willie’s Modern Fare you’ll enjoy five star dining under the stars with a waiter served, three course meal at your private table. Full bar service and additional Willie’s Bistro items available to general admission ticket holders. Go to www.desert-theatricals.com for dates and ticketing options. Seating IS LIMITED – you don’t want to miss the boat this year – this Broadway Series is spectacular and we are proud to partner with the City to provide you the BEST in local professional entertainment! There is NOTHING else in the Coachella Valley like it  – hands down!

About Desert Theatricals:

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista’s Avo Playhouse.  They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County. From there, they created and produced 13 seasons of Tustin’s Broadway in the Park and two years of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego. 

Casting Announced For Desert Theatricals 2024 Broadway Series

In 2017, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been bringing Broadway Under the Stars and amazing professional events to the amphitheater with the City of Rancho Mirage as producing partner.




RELATED STORIES - Palm Springs

1
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Dezart Performs Photo
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Dezart Performs

What did our critic think of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Dezart Performs?

2
JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY to Return to Palm Springs in February Photo
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to Palm Springs in February

Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns to Palm Springs on February 23 and 24, 2024.

3
The McCallum Theatre Brings To The Stage The Hilarious INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH BROADWAY Photo
The McCallum Theatre Brings To The Stage The Hilarious INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH BROADWAY

Steve Young, star of the acclaimed documentary Bathtubs Over Broadway, has pulled back the curtain on one of the strangest, most improbable realms of show business—musicals written for corporate events. Now he’s coming to the McCallum Theatre to share a cornucopia of these unlikely gems at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Palm Springs! Winners include Palm Springs Cultural Center, Coachella Valley Rep and more.

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a pragmatic o... (read more about this author)

Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Dezart PerformsReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Dezart Performs
Review: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage CompanyReview: AVENUE Q at Revolution Stage Company
A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In MarchA CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD Comes To Dezart Performs In March
Previews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural CenterPreviews: CINEMA ON ICE at Palm Springs Cultural Center

Videos

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Palm Springs SHOWS
Mid-Century Moderns in Palm Springs Mid-Century Moderns
Revolution Stage Company (1/19-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You