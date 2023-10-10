Review: Paper Moon Theatre's SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

Promotional poter for Paper Moon Theatre's production of

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Paper Moon Theatre has gifted Ottawa theatregoers with the ability to see a thriller just as people are fueling up on pumpkin spice everything and starting to prepare for Halloween. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller is a classic Stephen Sondheim musical based on a fictional serial killer barber working on Fleet Street in the Victorian era. Many years ago, Judge Turpin (Bradley McDermid), the town magistrate, became infatuated with a barber's young wife, named Lucy, sending him to a penal colony so he can act upon his lust for Lucy. In the present setting, the barber returns to London calling himself Sweeney Todd (Peter Graves), and, after learning that Lucy swallowed poison and their daughter, Johanna (Hannah Lundrigan), is now Turpin’s ward, he vows to take his revenge on the townspeople of London. Todd slits the throats of his unsuspecting victims with a straight razor, before dispatching them unceremoniously into Mrs. Lovett’s (Skye MacDiarmid) basement. Lovett, Todd’s partner in crime, grinds up the bodies and turns them into meat pies for her business. As she explains in “A Little Priest” – the best song of the show – since times are tough, supply costs are exorbitant, and no one will miss these ne’er-do-wells anyway, it would be a shame to waste an opportunity for fresh meat.

The set (designed by Brodie Spall) is on two levels, with Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop on the ground floor and the upper floor divided into Todd’s barber shop and Judge Turpin’s house. This worked extremely well in this production; despite the upper floor being divided, there was never any confusion as to what was happening in which location. The costumes (deigned by Gailene Green) were exquisite and fitting for the period. The lighting (design by Jason Sedlar) set the tone and the use of lighting to highlight Turpin’s self-flagellation during "Johanna – Mea Culpa" worked extremely well.

Unfortunately, the sound quality was terrible at the Algonquin Commons Theatre. The orchestra constantly overpowered the performers and, when multiple characters were singing simultaneously, some cast members drowned out others entirely, as there did not seem to be any compensation for differences among the actors.

The ensemble appeared somewhat wooden and awkward, as if they could have used more rehearsal time, something that may improve with a few more performances under their belts. Vocals were generally uneven, with the notable exceptions of Graves and MacDiarmid in the lead roles. They had excellent chemistry and made Todd and Mrs. Lovett’s characters appear sympathetic. Without Graves and MacDiarmid leading the cast, the show would not have succeeded.

While not perfect, Sweeney Todd is a fun way to kick off the fall season and get into the Halloween spirit. The show is in performances through Sunday, October 15th at Algonquin Commons Theatre in Nepean. Click Click Here for more information or to purchase tickets.