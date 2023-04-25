Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre

The cast of the Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company (KYMTC), as well as its volunteer production team, works tirelessly for months to put on their annual production at the Urbandale Arts Centre. I can only imagine the bitter disappointment in 2020 when, with only four rehearsals to go before opening night, the world came to a standstill because of COVID-19 and their production of Matilda the Musical had to be cancelled. Fast forward three years and a new youth cast took to the stage last weekend to perform in the KYMTC's 2023 production of Matilda. One can argue that, in the intervening years since 2020, the stakes are even higher for the KYMTC to pull off a successful production since the Netflix adaptation was released last year, and more people are familiar with the Broadway musical than ever before.

The cast of the KYMTC's production of Matilda the Musical.

Photo by Jennifer Boggett Photography.

For those who have not read the book by Roald Dahl, seen the Broadway show, or had a chance to tune in to the Netflix adaptation, Matilda tells the story of the title character, a bright, young girl (Abigail Flinn) who is alternately mocked and ignored by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Natalie Petherick and Olivia Pilon, respectively). Sent to a school run by Miss Trunchbull (Mireille Carpentier), a cruel headmistress, Matilda's only allies are Mrs. Phelps (Zara Zrudlo), the local librarian, and her new teacher, Miss Honey (Rylie Hillier). Phelps and Honey recognize and foster Matilda's intelligence and talent. Indignant over the unfairness of events surrounding her and with increasing defiance, Matilda defends those who are powerless to stand up to Miss Trunchbull and, in so doing, comes into her own.

The lighting design (Kevin Colwell, Lucas Colwell) was absolutely inspired; this was nowhere more apparent than during "Quiet". The red lighting on the slowed-down action taking place in the background, coupled with multicoloured laser lights all around the theatre while the spotlight stayed on Flinn in the foreground, was brilliant and created a truly magical moment in the show.

The choreography (Laura Anderson) was wonderful, especially bearing in mind that there is a large cast comprised of young members. The set design (Bonnie Selleck) was also well done, considering budgetary constraints. Selleck and their team were able to create staging that, although limited, was still reminiscent of that in the Broadway show. The staging for "School Song" was notably clever, even if a little visually cluttered.

The cast was well rounded, with the effort and sacrifices they made over months of rehearsals paying dividends. Flinn was utterly convincing in the title role, evoking the character's impishness and insecurities equally well. Other performances of special note came from Hillier, Carpentier, Petherick, Zrudlo, Anna Fleming (Bruce), Briyanna Wilberforce (Lavender), Fiona Bayless (Nigel), and Madeline Bromwich (Escapologist). The ensemble was lovely to watch, especially Neve Crossman (Amanda), who seemed to give a thousand percent with a megawatt smile throughout the show.

Tim Minchin's music was performed by only two musicians (Philip Konopka, John Wilberforce) and their ability to replicate music normally performed by an entire orchestra was impressive. "Revolting Children", the anthemic song before the finale, perfectly capped off a thoroughly enjoyable show.

If you are in the Kemptville area or are looking to take a small road trip, this upcoming weekend is your last chance to see the KYMTC's production of Matilda. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.