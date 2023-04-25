Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre

Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre

After the KYMTC's 2020 production was cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2023 cast's hard work and dedication has paid off with a thoroughly enjoyable production.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The cast of the Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company (KYMTC), as well as its volunteer production team, works tirelessly for months to put on their annual production at the Urbandale Arts Centre. I can only imagine the bitter disappointment in 2020 when, with only four rehearsals to go before opening night, the world came to a standstill because of COVID-19 and their production of Matilda the Musical had to be cancelled. Fast forward three years and a new youth cast took to the stage last weekend to perform in the KYMTC's 2023 production of Matilda. One can argue that, in the intervening years since 2020, the stakes are even higher for the KYMTC to pull off a successful production since the Netflix adaptation was released last year, and more people are familiar with the Broadway musical than ever before.

Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre
The cast of the KYMTC's production of Matilda the Musical.
Photo by Jennifer Boggett Photography.

For those who have not read the book by Roald Dahl, seen the Broadway show, or had a chance to tune in to the Netflix adaptation, Matilda tells the story of the title character, a bright, young girl (Abigail Flinn) who is alternately mocked and ignored by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood (Natalie Petherick and Olivia Pilon, respectively). Sent to a school run by Miss Trunchbull (Mireille Carpentier), a cruel headmistress, Matilda's only allies are Mrs. Phelps (Zara Zrudlo), the local librarian, and her new teacher, Miss Honey (Rylie Hillier). Phelps and Honey recognize and foster Matilda's intelligence and talent. Indignant over the unfairness of events surrounding her and with increasing defiance, Matilda defends those who are powerless to stand up to Miss Trunchbull and, in so doing, comes into her own.

Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre
The cast of the KYMTC's production of Matilda the Musical.
Photo by Jennifer Boggett Photography.

The lighting design (Kevin Colwell, Lucas Colwell) was absolutely inspired; this was nowhere more apparent than during "Quiet". The red lighting on the slowed-down action taking place in the background, coupled with multicoloured laser lights all around the theatre while the spotlight stayed on Flinn in the foreground, was brilliant and created a truly magical moment in the show.

The choreography (Laura Anderson) was wonderful, especially bearing in mind that there is a large cast comprised of young members. The set design (Bonnie Selleck) was also well done, considering budgetary constraints. Selleck and their team were able to create staging that, although limited, was still reminiscent of that in the Broadway show. The staging for "School Song" was notably clever, even if a little visually cluttered.

Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre
The cast of the KYMTC's production of Matilda the Musical.
Photo by Jennifer Boggett Photography.

The cast was well rounded, with the effort and sacrifices they made over months of rehearsals paying dividends. Flinn was utterly convincing in the title role, evoking the character's impishness and insecurities equally well. Other performances of special note came from Hillier, Carpentier, Petherick, Zrudlo, Anna Fleming (Bruce), Briyanna Wilberforce (Lavender), Fiona Bayless (Nigel), and Madeline Bromwich (Escapologist). The ensemble was lovely to watch, especially Neve Crossman (Amanda), who seemed to give a thousand percent with a megawatt smile throughout the show.

Tim Minchin's music was performed by only two musicians (Philip Konopka, John Wilberforce) and their ability to replicate music normally performed by an entire orchestra was impressive. "Revolting Children", the anthemic song before the finale, perfectly capped off a thoroughly enjoyable show.

If you are in the Kemptville area or are looking to take a small road trip, this upcoming weekend is your last chance to see the KYMTC's production of Matilda. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.




JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to Winnipeg in October Photo
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes to Winnipeg in October
Showtime Productions Inc. has announced the Winnipeg premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Oct. 17 to Oct. 22 for 8 shows at the Centennial Concert Hall. 
Review: THE FIRST STONE at Great Canadian Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE FIRST STONE at Great Canadian Theatre Company
Great Canadian Theatre Company's production of Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's The First Stone is unlike any other show I have seen presented at GCTC. Thanks to the creative direction (Yvette Nolan), set (Jackie Chau) and projection design (Cam Davis), the show has a very artistic and fluid feel to it, almost like it could be performed in a museum instead of a theatre.
Review: HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little Theatre Photo
Review: HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little Theatre
What did our critic think of HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little Theatre?
Banff Centre Reveals Megumi Masaki As Director Of Music Photo
Banff Centre Reveals Megumi Masaki As Director Of Music
Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity will welcome Megumi Masaki as Director of Music. Beginning May 1st, Megumi will lead the vision and implementation of Music programming at Banff Centre, developing and nurturing emerging artists alongside world-class faculty.

From This Author - Courtney Castelino

Originally from Montreal, Courtney loves the theatre, in general, and Broadway, in particular. She saw her first show when she was thirteen years old: a touring production of The Phantom of the Ope... (read more about this author)


Review: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts CentreReview: Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Kemptville's Urbandale Arts Centre
April 25, 2023

What did our critic think of KYMTC'S PRODUCTION OF MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Urbandale Arts Centre?
Review: THE FIRST STONE at Great Canadian Theatre CompanyReview: THE FIRST STONE at Great Canadian Theatre Company
April 16, 2023

Great Canadian Theatre Company's production of Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's The First Stone is unlike any other show I have seen presented at GCTC. Thanks to the creative direction (Yvette Nolan), set (Jackie Chau) and projection design (Cam Davis), the show has a very artistic and fluid feel to it, almost like it could be performed in a museum instead of a theatre.
Review: HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little TheatreReview: HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little Theatre
April 14, 2023

What did our critic think of HALFWAY THERE at Ottawa Little Theatre?
Review: Kanata Theatre's Production of HAVING RELATIONSReview: Kanata Theatre's Production of HAVING RELATIONS
March 24, 2023

A fluffy, lighthearted rom-com that moves at a good pace and is highly entertaining. Running through April 1st at the Ron Maslin Playhouse.
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Ottawa's National Arts CentreReview: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Ottawa's National Arts Centre
March 22, 2023

Broadway Across Canada has brought the touring production of Disney's Aladdin to Ottawa for the first time as part of its 2022-2023 season. Celebrating its ninth anniversary on Broadway, it was obvious that audiences have been waiting a long time for the musical to visit and there was a sense of excitement in the air. Predictably, the audience was a mixture of all ages since the animated film that inspired the musical was released over thirty years ago, back in 1992.
share