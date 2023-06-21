Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW

Aliya Kanani. Image courtesy of the

Ottawa Fringe Festival

This review was supposed to be for The Stakeout, the play I had intended to see at the Ottawa Fringe Festival this week. Fresh off its off-Broadway run, The Stakeout was very well-received by both audiences and critics. Apparently a lot of other people had heard that too because, when I showed up to get tickets an hour before showtime, it had already sold out for the evening. I looked at the programming to see if another show was available and, with the help of a very kind Fringe volunteer at the ticket desk, I managed to get the last two tickets to Aliya Kanani’s Where You From, From?, which was scheduled to start less than five minutes later.

Emo Majok.

After hurrying to Club SAW, I sat down with no expectations. I had read the promo blurb for the show earlier that day and thought it looked like it would be funny, but none of the scheduled times worked in my favour, so I figured I’d have to give it a miss.

First up was Kanani’s colleague, Emo Majok. Born in Ethiopia to Sudanese parents fleeing the war, Majok’s early years were spent in various refugee camps in Africa before his family ultimately settled in Western Australia. Majok and Kanani have toured extensively together, and since Majok was unable to be part of the Fringe’s lineup this year, he opened for Kanani with a brief set. Drawing on his life’s experiences, he set the mood perfectly for Kanani’s show. Let’s put it this way, the man is so fresh, his merch includes air fresheners with his likeness on them (and, yes, of course I bought one – did you even need to ask?)!

Emo Majok's ​​air freshener.

Photo: Courtney Castelino

During the show, Kanani takes us through her childhood, her former job as a flight attendant, and the ups and downs of launching her career in comedy. Because of her extensive travels, Kanani has met some interesting characters along the way, providing her with an oversized luggage full of anecdotes for her show. Where You From, From? adresses, among other things, the importance of self-confidence and sun salutations, how to deal with cheesecake-loving douchebags, and the discovery that standing up to bullies can be a magical experience.

For me, it truly ended up being a happy accident that I saw Kanani’s show. The hour flew by, and I could have easily sat through an act twice as long. Kanani is touching, earnest and – above all – hilarious, evoking the feeling of a sweet, girl next door, while knowing that she could dropkick you in the face if you annoyed her (I mean, she probably wouldn’t, but I still wouldn’t risk it).

With only three performances left at this year’s Fringe, do yourself a favour and go see Where You From, From? You will leave laughing, I promise.

Performances are at Club SAW, located at 67 Nicholas Street in Ottawa. Showtimes are listed below.

Thursday, June 22nd at 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 24th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 25th at 2:30 PM