Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW

With only three performances left at this year’s Ottawa Fringe Festival, do yourself a favour and go see Aliya Kanani.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre
Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival Photo 3 Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival
Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage Photo 4 Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage

Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW
Aliya Kanani. Image courtesy of the
Ottawa Fringe Festival web site

This review was supposed to be for The Stakeout, the play I had intended to see at the Ottawa Fringe Festival this week. Fresh off its off-Broadway run, The Stakeout was very well-received by both audiences and critics. Apparently a lot of other people had heard that too because, when I showed up to get tickets an hour before showtime, it had already sold out for the evening. I looked at the programming to see if another show was available and, with the help of a very kind Fringe volunteer at the ticket desk, I managed to get the last two tickets to Aliya Kanani’s Where You From, From?, which was scheduled to start less than five minutes later.

Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW
Emo Majok. Photo: Courtney Castelino

After hurrying to Club SAW, I sat down with no expectations. I had read the promo blurb for the show earlier that day and thought it looked like it would be funny, but none of the scheduled times worked in my favour, so I figured I’d have to give it a miss.

First up was Kanani’s colleague, Emo Majok. Born in Ethiopia to Sudanese parents fleeing the war, Majok’s early years were spent in various refugee camps in Africa before his family ultimately settled in Western Australia. Majok and Kanani have toured extensively together, and since Majok was unable to be part of the Fringe’s lineup this year, he opened for Kanani with a brief set. Drawing on his life’s experiences, he set the mood perfectly for Kanani’s show. Let’s put it this way, the man is so fresh, his merch includes air fresheners with his likeness on them (and, yes, of course I bought one – did you even need to ask?)!

Review: ALIYA KANANI'S WHERE YOU FROM, FROM? at Club SAW
Emo Majok's ​​air freshener.
Photo: Courtney Castelino

During the show, Kanani takes us through her childhood, her former job as a flight attendant, and the ups and downs of launching her career in comedy. Because of her extensive travels, Kanani has met some interesting characters along the way, providing her with an oversized luggage full of anecdotes for her show. Where You From, From? adresses, among other things, the importance of self-confidence and sun salutations, how to deal with cheesecake-loving douchebags, and the discovery that standing up to bullies can be a magical experience.

For me, it truly ended up being a happy accident that I saw Kanani’s show. The hour flew by, and I could have easily sat through an act twice as long. Kanani is touching, earnest and – above all – hilarious, evoking the feeling of a sweet, girl next door, while knowing that she could dropkick you in the face if you annoyed her (I mean, she probably wouldn’t, but I still wouldn’t risk it).

With only three performances left at this year’s Fringe, do yourself a favour and go see Where You From, From? You will leave laughing, I promise.

Performances are at Club SAW, located at 67 Nicholas Street in Ottawa. Showtimes are listed below. Click here to buy tickets.

Thursday, June 22nd at 6:00 PM
Saturday, June 24th at 7:30 PM
Sunday, June 25th at 2:30 PM




RELATED STORIES - Ottawa

1
Canadas Best Will Hit Collingwood Porches in Unique July Festival Photo
Canada's Best Will Hit Collingwood Porches in Unique July Festival

What came from an inability to perform inside has generated perhaps one of Theatre Collingwood's most popular events.  Back for its 3rd year, the PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL was the brainchild Executive Director Erica Angus and has turned into an annual event that the community and visitors are just dying to bring their lawn chairs to!

2
Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival Photo
Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival

What did our critic think of ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival?

3
Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NACs Fourth Stage Photo
Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage

What did our critic think of A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage?

4
Review: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre Photo
Review: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre

What did our critic think of THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre?

From This Author - Courtney Castelino

Originally from Montreal, Courtney loves the theatre, in general, and Broadway, in particular. She saw her first show when she was thirteen years old: a touring production of The Phantom of the Opera ... (read more about this author)

Review: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe FestivalReview: ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival
Review: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth StageReview: A QUIRKY COMEDY CABARET at the NAC's Fourth Stage
Review: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little TheatreReview: THE NOBLE PURSUIT at Ottawa Little Theatre
Interview: The Velvet Duke of ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe FestivalInterview: The Velvet Duke of ALL REQUEST RADIO at the Ottawa Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Ottawa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleuth
Classic Theatre Festival (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Affairs of State
Classic Theatre Festival (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Request Radio
Ottawa Fringe Festival (6/15-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You