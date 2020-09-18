Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe Joins #LightUpLive
On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, technicians, suppliers and venues across the country will light the night red
Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be joining #LightUpLive with other venues, suppliers, artists, technicians and supporters from coast to coast on September 22 for the Day of Visibility for the Live Event Community.
On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, an hour after sundown, technicians, suppliers and venues across the country will light the night red - raising awareness for an industry that is still dark.
Sign up for updates (and to register your installation) at:
http://liveeventcommunity.org/redalert