LAWYER PLAY 2021 Will Stream From Great Canadian Theatre Company Next Week

Great Canadian Theatre Company will stream Lawyer Play, running Monday, May 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM through Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM.

Video may have killed the radio star, but these detectives are going to make darn sure it doesn't get away with it in this fundraiser radio play.

Kate Smith (Skeleton Key Theatre) returns to direct your favourite multi-talented lawyers who are taking to the airwaves for two old-timey radio plays: Agatha Christie's The Case of the Careless Client, the story of famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot unravelling a murder case, and the American detective Dick Tracy in The Case of the Big Top Murders, where Tracy and friends must jump through hoops to tame a brutal criminal.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be shared with the Ottawa Community Foundation and directed to the organization's Rapid Response Fund. As its name suggests, this fund responds to the immediate needs of our community and is particularly appreciated during this difficult time.

Buying a ticket for Lawyer Play 2021 gives you access to the audio recording, which is hosted on Vimeo. When the show launches on May 31, you will receive an email with a link and password.

You may listen whenever you'd like (and however many times you'd like) between May 31 and June 11.

