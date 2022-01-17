Banff Centre Announces Simon Ross as Director of Indigenous Leadership

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is proud to announce Simon Ross as Director of Indigenous Leadership. Mr. Ross is a hereditary member of the Nlaka'pamux Nation in British Columbia. He has more than twenty years of successful experience in the areas of post-secondary education, healthcare, non-profit sector and working with and for multiple Indigenous communities and organizations. Simon has multidisciplinary interests ranging from community health, career development, leadership training, adventure tourism, and environmental land-based education.

"This year marks 50 years of indigenous Leadership programming at Banff Centre and we are pleased to celebrate this milestone as we welcome Simon's leadership of the Centre's wide range of Indigenous leadership training programs. Simon brings a wealth of experience to this role, and we look forward to working with him to further develop Indigenous Leadership at Banff Centre."

- Janice Price, President and CEO of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

"I am humbled to take on this role, following in footsteps of incredible leaders, faculty, and Elders who have guided Indigenous Leadership programming at Banff Centre for 50 years. I intend to listen, and to ensure the programming remains relevant in the context of reconciliation and reconcili-action in Canada."

- Simon Ross, Director of Indigenous Leadership, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Throughout his career, Mr. Ross has stood at the forefront of developing meaningful connections and has built a reputation as a catalyst in championing the empowerment of individuals and communities.

Working with the Ktunaxa First Nation on their social governance initiative, Mr. Ross provided support and guidance to leadership based on research and evaluation of the Indian Act and British Columbia legislation to support their community development of strong, healthy individuals, families, and communities. This research and experience ignited Simon's passion to explore Indigenous leadership in greater breadth.

As a senior health program advisor in his previous role at Alberta Health Services, he partnered with healthcare providers to better understand the diverse needs of First Nation communities in planning quality programs and services. In the areas of education and career development, Mr. Ross worked as liaison between Indigenous workers and future employers and initiated culturally based Indigenous and non-Indigenous skills and leadership training programs. He has provided operational leadership in funding, program advancement, strategic planning, board governance, and community and governmental relations.