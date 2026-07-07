Photos: Jodi Benson as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Dr. Phillips Center

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All new photos have been released of Jodi Benson as the Witch in Into the Woods at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Check out the photos below!

In a strictly limited run, this production is the first professional show self-produced by the performing arts center in its iconic Steinmetz Hall. The cast features Benson, surrounded by local Orlando actors. Performances run July 31-August 2 with an additional show added on August 1 at 2pm due to popular demand.

Benson is best known for her work voicing the beloved character Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid. She went on to lend her voice to Barbie in Pixar's Toy Story 2/Toy Story 3, the title character in Thumbelina, Weebo in Flubber and Nia Igiby in The Wingfeather Saga among others. Benson earned a Tony Award nomination for originating the role of Polly Baker in Susan Stroman's Crazy for You. She has also appeared in the last two seasons of Netflix's hit series Sweet Magnolias as Iris Maddox.

Photo Credit: Robert Buchanan/Robert Buchanan Photography



Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson

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