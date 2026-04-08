Osceola Arts to Hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration For New ARTisNOW Mural At Thrive Studios

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Osceola Arts is inviting the community to celebrate the completion of a powerful new public mural at Thrive Studios, 3834 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the mural wall, marking the official unveiling of the completed work for the first time.

Created by Orlando-based Haitian American artist Sabrina Dessalines, the mural is a vibrant celebration of renewal, resilience, and community–values that speak directly to the mission of Thrive Studios, Hope Partnership's transformative conversion of the former Crown Motel on Highway 192 into dignified, trauma-responsive studio apartments for neighbors experiencing homelessness in Osceola County.

The work centers on a feminine portrait representing strength, dignity, and the beauty of resilience, surrounded by sparrow birds symbolizing freedom and perseverance, magnolias evoking purity and endurance, and monstera and linden leaves representing growth, healing, and connection. A warm, radiant color palette ties the composition together–a visual declaration of new beginnings and belonging that is as meaningful as the space it calls home.

"This mural is a reflection of everything Thrive Studios stands for," said Brian Camacho, Public Arts Coordinator at Osceola Arts. "Sabrina's work brings beauty, dignity, and a profound sense of hope to a place that is already doing the transformative work of uplifting our neighbors. We are so proud to celebrate this milestone with the community."

The public is encouraged to attend and witness the official unveiling of this meaningful addition to Kissimmee's public art landscape.