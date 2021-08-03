Frontyard Festival Fast Takes Presents Outdoor Entertainment On Tap

Frontyard Festival Fast Takes has announced upcoming programming for the month of August. Purchase tickets for Frontyard Festival presented by AdventHealth at frontyardfestival.org

Orlando loves its trivia. Or maybe we're just uber-competitive. Whatever the reason, festival fans are eager for an encore of our spring trivia night and we're (as expected) delivering.

Check out our fall trivia night line-up, sponsored by a delicious new partner Tijuana Flats and the Just in Queso Foundation. Each night is hosted by comedian, trivia nerd and Real Radio 104.1 personality Ryan Holmes.

August 11 - Superhero Trivia

August 25 - Cult Classic Movie Trivia

September 8 - Hip Hop Trivia

September 22 - 90s Pop Culture Trivia

October 13 - Horror Movie Trivia

October 27 - Halloween Trivia

November 10 - Broadway Trivia

November 24 - Holiday Movie Trivia

December 8 - (Theme TBD)

December 12 - Super Trivia

*dates subject to change

Happy hour specials are available all night, and Southern BBQ, street tacos (especially delish!), gourmet grilled cheese, pizza and burgers are on the menu. Guests can order on their mobile devices and have food and drinks delivered directly to their box.

Trivia nights are free but teams are encouraged to register at drphillipscenter.org.

Generation Radio will be presented Saturday, August 14. Music legends unite! Journey front man and drummer Deen Castronovo, Chicago lead vocalist Jason Scheff and Rascal Flatts bass player and vocalist Jay Demarcus have teamed up to perform the most memorable songs from all three bands. More.

Check out the movies coming your way in August: