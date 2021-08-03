Frontyard Festival Fast Takes Presents Outdoor Entertainment On Tap
Frontyard Festival Fast Takes has announced upcoming programming for the month of August. Purchase tickets for Frontyard Festival presented by AdventHealth at frontyardfestival.org
Orlando loves its trivia. Or maybe we're just uber-competitive. Whatever the reason, festival fans are eager for an encore of our spring trivia night and we're (as expected) delivering.
Check out our fall trivia night line-up, sponsored by a delicious new partner Tijuana Flats and the Just in Queso Foundation. Each night is hosted by comedian, trivia nerd and Real Radio 104.1 personality Ryan Holmes.
- August 11 - Superhero Trivia
- August 25 - Cult Classic Movie Trivia
- September 8 - Hip Hop Trivia
- September 22 - 90s Pop Culture Trivia
- October 13 - Horror Movie Trivia
- October 27 - Halloween Trivia
- November 10 - Broadway Trivia
- November 24 - Holiday Movie Trivia
- December 8 - (Theme TBD)
- December 12 - Super Trivia
*dates subject to change
Happy hour specials are available all night, and Southern BBQ, street tacos (especially delish!), gourmet grilled cheese, pizza and burgers are on the menu. Guests can order on their mobile devices and have food and drinks delivered directly to their box.
Trivia nights are free but teams are encouraged to register at drphillipscenter.org.
Generation Radio will be presented Saturday, August 14. Music legends unite! Journey front man and drummer Deen Castronovo, Chicago lead vocalist Jason Scheff and Rascal Flatts bass player and vocalist Jay Demarcus have teamed up to perform the most memorable songs from all three bands. More.
Check out the movies coming your way in August:
- Thursday, August 5 - "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (PG13)
- Sunday, August 15 - "Mary Poppins" with Julie Andrews (G)
- Thursday, August 19 - "Ray" (PG13
- Sunday, August 29 - Shrek (PG)