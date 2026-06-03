FROZEN to Open as Immersive Youth Production at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Theatre will present Disney’s Frozen, performed by the talented young artists of Riverside Theatre Education. Frozen will be presented June 18–27, 2026 on the Waxlax Stage.

Filled with beloved songs, heartwarming moments, and dazzling characters, this enchanting production brings the worldwide phenomenon to life on stage for audiences of all ages.

Based on the hit Disney film and inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, Frozen tells the inspiring story of sisters Anna and Elsa as they journey through love, courage, and self-discovery in the kingdom of Arendelle. Featuring favorite songs including “Let It Go,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever,” the musical celebrates the importance of family, friendship, and embracing what makes us unique.

Featuring a cast of 28 young performers, Frozen follows Princess Elsa, who possesses magical powers that allow her to freeze objects and people — powers she struggles to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees the kingdom, accidentally plunging Arendelle into an eternal winter and placing her sister Anna in danger. Through sacrifice, courage, and the power of true love, the sisters discover the bond that can save both their family and their kingdom.

Under the direction of Riverside Theatre’s Director of Education, Kevin Quillinan, the cast of young performers will spend weeks rehearsing acting, singing, and learning choreography to create a magical theatrical experience for the community.

“Frozen is a wonderful opportunity for our students to showcase their creativity, teamwork, and passion for performing,” said Quillinan. “Audiences will be amazed by the talent and energy these young performers bring to the stage.”

Adding to the theatrical experience, the Waxlax Stage will be transformed into the castle of Arendelle, creating an immersive environment for audiences from the moment they arrive. Patrons will be seated family-style at long community tables designed to resemble the grand banquet hall of the royal castle, placing guests directly inside the world of Frozen.

Select performances will also feature pre-show dining with a specially curated Royal Menu served family-style, allowing guests to enjoy a unique theatrical dining experience before the performance begins along with special performances while they dine and before the production begins.

When Frozen premiered in 2013, it quickly became one of the most successful animated musicals of all time, earning more than $1.2 billion worldwide. The film received widespread critical acclaim and won both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. The Broadway adaptation opened in February 2018 and became one of Broadway’s top-grossing productions during its run of more than 850 performances.

The Cast of Frozen includes: Ellie Palm (Anna), Vanna Ray Brown (Elsa), Jenna Wickre (Olaf), Terrance Taylor (Kristoff), Eva Besares (Sven), Nehemiah Alcinnat (Hans), Casey Watkins (Pabbie), Giselle Fernandez (Bulda), Jason Paolino (Duke of Weselton), Carlee Miranda (Oaken), Olive Collom (King Agnarr), Audrey Gold (Queen Iduna), Madelynne Hirst (Young Anna), and Myla Cook (Young Elsa).

Additional cast members include: Annie Ageeb, Marissa Beiter, Baylin Bischoff, Kai Capra, Mars Capra, Charlie Clark, Ivy Cunningham, Julia Dailey-Woods, Arabella Doutrich, Lilia Hayes, Calichi Infanzón, Keira Taylor, Kasey Toney, and Ella Wolf.

Along with Director Quillinan, the creative team includes: Debbie Quillinan (Music Director), Emily Olsson (Assistant Director/Choreographer), Emily Luongo (Scenic & Props Design), Kelby King (Costume Design), Genny Wynn (Lighting Design), and Rhiannon Blanchette (Sound Design) and Piper Greisl (Stage Manager).

Performances are:

June 18, 24 & 25 @ 7pm

June 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 & 27 @ 1pm

In addition to the production, Riverside Theatre will host Olaf’s Summer Bash on Wednesday, June 24, as Olaf takes over The Loop for a high-energy evening of family fun. The event will feature music, dancing, frozen treats, kid-approved food, and interactive activities designed to create the ultimate summer celebration for children and families.

Tickets for the Broadway length version of Frozen are $20. Pre-show dining is $32 per person inclusive of food, tax and gratuity. Tickets and the Pre-show dining experience and can purchased by calling the Riverside Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre’s Youth Program provides educational and performance opportunities for young artists throughout the Treasure Coast, encouraging creativity, confidence, and collaboration through the performing arts.

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...