FLORIDA'S FUNNIEST COMEDIANS to Take the Stage at Pompano Beach's The Hive This Summer

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Florida's Funniest Comedians is taking over The Hive Black Box Theater for a series of comedy nights from June 26 through August 15, 2026.

Featuring some of the region's top stand-up talent alongside nationally touring comedians, this exciting comedy showcase promises sharp wit, hilarious storytelling, and nonstop entertainment for audiences of all kinds.

Performances take place at The Hive Black Box Theater. Tickets start at $25.

June 26 & 27

Dean Napolitano and Joe Latham

Kick off the series with two dynamic performers delivering an evening of big laughs and memorable stories.

Dean Napolitano, originally from Long Island, New York, honed his craft throughout Florida and the Southeast before earning television appearances on Army Wives, Burn Notice, Good Morning America, Heroes, Las Vegas, and The Shield. A favorite among comedy audiences nationwide, Dean has shared stages with legendary performers including Don Rickles and Joan Rivers.

Joining him is British comedian Joe Latham, whose charm and quick wit have entertained audiences across Europe, cruise ships around the world, and comedy venues throughout the United States. Joe has appeared on the BBC and ITV, written for MTV Europe, and has opened for comedians including Kevin Farley and Michael Winslow. His unique perspective on life in America, combined with his unmistakable British accent, makes for an unforgettable comedy experience.

July 10 & 11

Greg Henderson and Julie Baez

Comedy veterans and rising stars collide for a weekend filled with big personalities and sharp humor.

Greg Henderson, a Memphis-based comedian originally from Mississippi, launched his professional career after winning the Funniest Person in Memphis competition in 2012. Known for his Southern charm, dry sarcasm, and relatable observations on marriage, parenting, and everyday life, Greg has become a favorite throughout the South and Midwest.

Sharing the stage is Miami-based comedian Julie Baez. Originally from the Dominican Republic, Julie draws inspiration from comedy legends Richard Pryor and Benny Hill while sharing humorous stories about growing up in South Florida. A performer at comedy clubs nationwide, including the Miami Improv, Funny Bone, and The Punchline, Julie is also the creator and executive producer of Funny In Pink Productions, an all-female comedy troupe dedicated to entertaining audiences while supporting charitable causes.

August 14 & 15

James Yon and Nik Macik

The summer comedy series concludes with two standout performers making waves across the comedy world.

Florida native James Yon has emerged as one of the state's hottest rising comedians. He currently hosts Viral Breakdown on the Afrotainment Channel and has shared the stage with comedy favorites including Joe Torry, Jimmy “J.J.” Walker, Tom Rhodes, and Michael Winslow. A finalist in NBC's Stand Up for Diversity competition and a two-time winner of Orlando Improv's Clash of the Comics, James continues to tour clubs and casinos nationwide.

Joining him is Nik Macik, a Florida favorite who began his career with Comedy Key West before touring extensively throughout the Southeast with the Gold Coast Comedy Tour. In addition to stand-up, Nik is expanding into acting with upcoming appearances in the feature film Fang and the web series Groupie: The Blueprint of a Self-Made Millionaire.

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