CHICKEN & BISCUITS, COME FROM AWAY & More Set for The SigPro Studio Season 11

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The SigPro Studio has revealed its season 11 lineup, featuring four compelling that explore connection, resilience, and self-discovery. The lineup includes Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits, Come From Away, and more.

CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Grab a plate, feed the soul By Douglas Lyons In this hilarious celebration of Black joy, grief and healing, an extended family is brought back to St. Luke's Church. With a heavy family secret on the verge of being revealed, two sisters are reunited at the celebration of life for their family patriarch whose dry chicken and biscuits were only famous to him. Family stressors abound, Beverly shows up to the chapel with her "blessings" on display, Baneatta's son brings his Jewish boyfriend along, and Beverly's nosy daughter keeps asking questions no one wants to answer. While Baneatta's husband, Reginald, tries to keep the peace, the two sisters are faced with a truth that could either heal or break them. Chicken and Biscuits invites you to grab a fan, have a seat in the pew, and get ready to say "amen."

DATES: Preview: Sept 15-17, 2026 | Opening: 9-18-26 | Closing: 10-24-26

Tickets: $30 for previews | $35 for performances

FAT MAN'S

The art of connection By Matthew Webster Winnie, the new local minister of a small Presbyterian church in West Virginia is eager to invigorate and inspire change in her community, while Fat Man is happy with things just the way they are-sipping on sour beer. When Winnie suddenly finds herself as his landlord, a dysfunctional business relationship evolves into an honest and unexpected connection between two stubborn people. Shared values and showing up for each other leads to an unlikely friendship, reigniting their faith in the world. "Fat Man's is a play about love, tattoos, and discovering the Godliness that lives inside all of us."

DATES: Preview: Nov 17-19, 2026 | Opening: 11-20-26 | Closing: 12-19-26

Tickets: $30 for previews | $35 for performances

COME FROM AWAY

You are here at the start of a moment... Book, Music & Lyrics By Irene Sankoff & David Hein In the hours following September 11, 2001, uncertainty sweeps the globe. The remote town of Gander, Newfoundland, unexpectedly becomes the landing strip to 38 planes carrying 7,000 travelers. With its population doubled and no time to prepare, the people of Gander open their homes, their hearts, and their lives to these stranded strangers. This Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, based on an astonishing true story, unfolds through a compelling, folk-inspired score and a cast of remarkable real-life characters. A heart forward, joyful celebration of resilience, Come From Away reminds audiences of all ages of the power of creating a community as you're finding a way home.

DATES: Preview: Feb 2-4, 2027 | Opening: 2-5-27 | Closing: 3-20-27

Tickets: $35 for previews | $40 for performances

PRIMARY TRUST

Find your place, find your people By Eboni Booth Bookstore clerk by day, and Wally's two for one mai tai regular by night, Kenneth suddenly finds himself facing unemployment and an unfamiliar routine. With the help of his best friend Bert, he is forced to confront a world he has intentionally avoided. Along his journey, he begins to shatter the barriers of his solitude through new friendships, new dreams, and new drinks. A deceptively ordinary story about the extraordinary possibilities inside each of us, this 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play challenges us to a moving exploration of trust, transformation, and courage.

DATES: Preview: April 13-15, 2027 | Opening: 4-16-27 | Closing: 5-15-27

Tickets: $30 for previews | $35 for performances

FOR SEASON 11 TICKETS:

March 18 - Inaugural Subscription renewals: $89.50

March 18 - Subscription renewals begin $125-$140 | Summer Add-On (Subscriber): $35-$45

April 29 - New Season Subscriptions will go on sale: $125-$140

April 29 - Individual Show Tickets go on sale (prices listed above)

April 29 - 2027 Summer Add-on (Non-Subscriber): $35-$45