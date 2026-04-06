WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS Will Return to Lincoln Theatre With Summer Jazz Series

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The Lincoln Theatre will present the return of its Wine Down Wednesdays summer patio series, beginning May 20 on the Michael B. Coleman rooftop patio. The series will feature live jazz performances from Columbus-based artists alongside food and beverage offerings.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., with performances beginning at 6:45 p.m. The series will include performances across the summer, culminating in a September finale with an additional late-night set.

Lineup

Wednesday, May 20 – Bobby Floyd. Bobby Floyd has performed extensively with artists including Ray Charles, Rusty Bryant, Jeff Tyzik, Chris Howes, Byron Stripling, and Sarah Morrow, and is a frequent soloist with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

Wednesday, June 24 – Don Carlos and the Illatmospherics. Don Carlos blends live break-beat percussion, electronic textures, and jazz-influenced improvisation as part of the Columbus ensemble Playhouse.

Wednesday, July 15 – Sean Carney. Sean Carney, a Columbus-based guitarist and vocalist, is the winner of the 2007 International Blues Challenge and has performed with Christine Kittrell, Jimmy “T-99” Nelson, and Big Joe Duskin.

Wednesday, August 19 – Stephan Ballard. Stephan Ballard is a Grammy and Stellar Award–nominated musician known for his work in contemporary and traditional gospel.

Wednesday, September 16 – Largemouth Brass Band. The Columbus-based ensemble performs a mix of New Orleans Second Line jazz, funk, hip-hop, and original compositions.

Special Event

A one-night-only late-night set will take place on Wednesday, September 16 at 8:30 p.m., featuring percussionist Cedric Easton.

Wine Down Wednesdays will combine live jazz with a curated selection of wine, specialty cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres in an outdoor setting. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved indoors to the Lincoln Theatre lobby.

Ticket Information

General admission tickets are $32, with a limited number of VIP packages available for each performance. Tickets may be purchased online at LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or CAPA.com, by phone at (614) 469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center.