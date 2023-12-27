Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Tim Howard Will Perform at the Fremont Opera House Luncheon in January

The event is set for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Tim Howard will perform at the Fremont Opera House Luncheon next month. The event is set for Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Doors open at 11:30am, with lunch at noon.

Join in for lunch and musical entertainment by Tim Howard! Tim is a former vocal music instructor at Fremont High School and has performed in numerous U.S. states as well as Canada, Russia, Spain and Mexico.

Fremont Opera House is located at 541 N. Broad St. Tickets are $15 per person.  Please bring cash or check for payment on the day of the luncheon.

Space is limited and reservations are required.


