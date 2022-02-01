Theatre West Announces Shows for 2022 Season

Following the success of the 2021 summer season, Theatre West will again present four mainstage shows for summer 2022.

In June, Million Dollar Quartet will run in rep with The Last 5 Years. Million Dollar Quartet is a recreation of the jam session made by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash on December 4, 1956, at the Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. The Last 5 Years explores a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. The show tells Jamie's story from beginning to end, while Cathy's story is told in reverse, from the ending of the marriage to the beginning of their relationship. The Last 5 Years will feature local favorite Lauren Newell and returning favorite Josh Woodie (Shrek, The Music Man).

In July, Legally Blond will run in rep with Clue On Stage. Legally Blond the Musical is based on the popular movie, while Clue, a play, is based on the 1985 movie, which is based on the popular board game.

Three other productions round out the 8-week season. Theatre West's After Party Cabaret will feature songs presented by members of the professional company of actors and technicians. The summer library touring summer show, The Library in the Lighthouse, written by Theatre West's Lauren Newell and Tami Lippstreu, will explore the theme Oceans of Possibilities. And TOFY, Theatre West's summer camp for youth, will present Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. Information for TOFY can be found on the TOFY Facebook page.

Tickets will be available beginning in May at the Kelly Bean box office on the campus of WNCC.