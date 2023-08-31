THE WAITING ROOM: AN INTIMATE MUSICAL JOURNEY to be Presented by Rave On Productions

Immerse yourself in Ring of Fire at The Waiting Room: An Intimate Musical Journey Presented by Rave On Productions.

Prepare to be swept off your feet by the soul-stirring melodies and timeless charisma of the one and only Johnny Cash as Rave On Productions presents a tribute to the legendary Man in Black.

Ring of Fire, the evocative Broadway musical celebrating the iconic Johnny Cash, is ready to take you on a journey through his music and stories. Rave On Productions, known for their dedication to delivering exceptional entertainment, invites you to experience this extraordinary musical celebration.

Johnny Cash is a true American musical icon who has left an indelible mark on the world of music, spanning genres and generations. With a career that has stood the test of time, his songs continue to resonate deeply with people of all ages. From the raw emotions of "I Walk The Line" to the poignant storytelling of "Ring of Fire," Cash's music delves into the human experiences, touching on love, life, redemption and the struggles we all face.

Benn Sieff, the charismatic performer with an unmistakable presence, is at the heart of this production. His artistic journey spans music and theater, and he has left a mark on both. From igniting the rock scene with his band Nightmare, using music as a means of processing grief, to channeling the energy of 70s glam rock legends in Bennie and the Gents, Sieff's musical ventures are marked by emotional depth, making him the perfect choice to portray Johnny Cash.

"Ring of Fire is an experience that will transport you to the heart and soul of Johnny Cash's music. Performed by a cast of exceptional Omaha actors/musicians, audiences can expect an evening that captures the essence of Cash's legacy and the emotions that define his work," says Director, Kimberly Faith Hickman.

Ring of Fire promises an electrifying concert experience that captures the spirit of Johnny Cash's music. Presented in the intimate setting of The Waiting Room, an iconic rock club nestled in the heart of Benson, this production offers a comfortable environment that brings the audience closer to the emotions and stories within the songs.

Ring of Fire stars Benn Seiff and features Jay Hanson, Angie Jenson Frey, Matthew McGuigan, Jay Srygley with Brandon Bakke and Aaron Slagle.

EVENT DETAILS



Show Dates: September 8 - 23, 2023

Venue: The Waiting Room, 6212 Maple Street, Omaha NE

Ticket Information: Tickets are $35 and available at Click Here

Appropriate for All Ages. Seated Show. All Seats are General Admission.