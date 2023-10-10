THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October!

Experience the show in a whole new way by dressing up in costume, shouting out lines, and even dancing along to the iconic "Time Warp" dance.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October!

Omaha's entertainment scene is about to get a whole lot wilder this October as the iconic Rocky Horror Show descends upon the Slowdown from October 20th - 28th. With its unique blend of campy humor, unforgettable songs, and audience participation, this is one theatrical event you won't want to miss!

The Rocky Horror Show, originally created by Richard O'Brien in 1973, has become a cult classic in the world of theater. Known for its quirky characters, catchy tunes, and raucous audience participation, the show has thrilled audiences for nearly five decades. Omaha is no stranger to the allure of this fantastic musical, and this year's production promises to be a standout event.

"Prepare to be transported to the mysterious castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where nothing is as it seems", says Kimberly Faith Hickman, Director and Choreographer for the show. "This production will immerse you in the world of Rocky Horror like never before, with electrifying performances and all the interactive fun you'd expect."

One of the most unique aspects of The Rocky Horror Show is its interactive nature. Audience members are encouraged to participate, whether it's shouting out famous lines, throwing props, or even dressing up as their favorite character from the show. Chris Elston's review captures the essence of this phenomenon, saying, "The Rocky Horror Show isn't just a play; it's an experience. It's a chance for the audience to become part of the show, to shout back at the characters, and to revel in the absurdity of it all."

For newcomers to the Rocky Horror experience, don't worry - there's no initiation ceremony required. The Rocky Horror Show community is known for being welcoming and inclusive, and attendees are sure to find themselves quickly caught up in the infectious spirit of the show. Audience prompts are part of the show design allowing newcomers to fully participate along.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a Rocky Horror virgin, The Rocky Horror Show at the Slowdown promises to be an unforgettable experience of theater, where you can join in the fun, celebrate the bizarre, and do the Time Warp again and again!

Tickets available at Click Here. Tickets start at $35. Shows run Fridays & Saturday from October 20 - 28th at 7:30pm with an added 11pm performance on October 28th.




