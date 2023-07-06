Pinewood Performing Arts In Lincoln Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Pinewood Performing Arts, Lincoln's premier musical theatre community non-profit,will present this year's summer production of Catch Me If You Can: The Musical.

Online tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 12, plus convenience fees. Children four and under are free. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Tickets are also available at all Lincoln area Russ's Market locations. Discounted ticket prices for this year's production are $15 for adults and $5 tickets for children. Present your Russ's Community Rewards Card and save one dollar on each adult ticket purchased. Tickets are good for any performance and are not date-specific.

Pinewood Performing Arts will present Catch Me If You Can on July 13-16 and July 20-23 at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park. This year will mark Pinewood Performing Arts' 74th annual production at Pinewood Bowl, dating back to 1949.

Gates open at 5:30 pm each evening, show starts at 8:00 pm. Concessions from the Lincoln Optimist Club, Kona Ice, Valentino's, Kettle Corn, and the Waffleman will be available. Guests are also welcome to bring their own cooler of food and drink. Alcohol is not permitted. Guests may also bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. Benches will also be available for seating.

Pinewood Performing Arts, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, serves the community and surrounding areas through the rich tradition of live stage productions. Founded in 1941, Pinewood Performing Arts began as Singfests on the steps of the Capitol for members of the armed forces and their families stationed at Lincoln Air Base. In 1947, construction of the Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater in Pioneers Park was completed, and in 1949 the first Pinewood Performing Arts production was held. Today, Pinewood Performing Arts continues the tradition of showcasing top-tier live productions under the stars at Lincoln's only open-air amphitheater.