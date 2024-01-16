NUNSENSE 2: The Second Coming To Open The TADA Theatre 2024 Season

The production will run February 8-25.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April Photo 2 DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon With Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company At Omaha Performing Arts Photo 4 Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon With Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company At Omaha Performing Arts

NUNSENSE 2: The Second Coming To Open The TADA Theatre 2024 Season

Opening The TADA Theatre's 2024 season on February 8th is the heavenly hysterical musical Nunsense 2: The Second Coming.

The Little Sisters of Hoboken return in this sequel to Nunsense and they're more entertaining than ever! After the success of their first benefit performance, and being "bitten by the theater bug," the nuns present a "Thank You Program" on the high school set of South Pacific. Things quickly spiral out of control as the Sisters learn there is a talent scout in the audience. This heavily hilarious production written by Dan Goggin will have the audience rolling in the aisles with laughter.

The talented cast includes Judy Anderson as Mother Superior, Delene McConnaha as Sister Mary Hubert, Melissa Walburn as Sister Robert Anne, Cris Rook as Sister Mary Paul, and Lilly Frields as Sister Mary Leo.

Nunsense 2: The Second Coming is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Jenna Williamson, assistant stage management by Ryan Thompson, costumes by Judy Sheehan, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and press photos by John F. Keller. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska.

Nunsense 2: The Second Coming is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 8-25, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Omaha! Winners include Pinewood Performing Arts, The Rose Theater and more.

2
Interview: Alisa Melendez of MAMMA MIA at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Alisa Melendez of MAMMA MIA at Orpheum Theater

Alisa Melendez sits down with BroadwayWorld to talk about the tour coming to Omaha.

3
Disability Arts Ensemble Kinetic Light Brings DESCENT To Lincoln Photo
Disability Arts Ensemble Kinetic Light Brings DESCENT To Lincoln

Disability Arts Ensemble Kinetic Light presents DESCENT in Lincoln. Get tickets for the January 27th performance at liedcenter.org.

4
DIXIES TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April Photo
DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April

Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show that turned Off- Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into the Lied Center for Performing Arts for a limited engagement of 8 performances beginning April 30, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in AprilDIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Comes to the Lied Center in April
Tim Howard Will Perform at the Fremont Opera House Luncheon in JanuaryTim Howard Will Perform at the Fremont Opera House Luncheon in January
LES MISERABLES Kicks Off The New Year At The Lied Center!LES MISERABLES Kicks Off The New Year At The Lied Center!
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Comes to the Orpheum Theater This MonthMANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS Comes to the Orpheum Theater This Month

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
Jesus Christ Superstar in Omaha Jesus Christ Superstar
Lied Center for Performing Arts (2/01-2/04)
The Good Doctor in Omaha The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
The Hello Girls in Omaha The Hello Girls
Miller Lab Theatre (2/15-2/25)
Mean Girls in Omaha Mean Girls
Lied Center for Performing Arts (4/12-4/14)
Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Party in Omaha Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Party
The Rose Theater (1/19-2/04)
The Cher Show in Omaha The Cher Show
Lied Center for Performing Arts (4/02-4/03)
I Carry Your Heart With Me in Omaha I Carry Your Heart With Me
Angels Theatre Company (2/15-2/25)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Omaha To Kill a Mockingbird
Lied Center for Performing Arts (6/11-6/12)
The Prom in Omaha The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
The Mousetrap in Omaha The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You