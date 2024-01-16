NUNSENSE 2: The Second Coming To Open The TADA Theatre 2024 Season

Opening The TADA Theatre's 2024 season on February 8th is the heavenly hysterical musical Nunsense 2: The Second Coming.

The Little Sisters of Hoboken return in this sequel to Nunsense and they're more entertaining than ever! After the success of their first benefit performance, and being "bitten by the theater bug," the nuns present a "Thank You Program" on the high school set of South Pacific. Things quickly spiral out of control as the Sisters learn there is a talent scout in the audience. This heavily hilarious production written by Dan Goggin will have the audience rolling in the aisles with laughter.

The talented cast includes Judy Anderson as Mother Superior, Delene McConnaha as Sister Mary Hubert, Melissa Walburn as Sister Robert Anne, Cris Rook as Sister Mary Paul, and Lilly Frields as Sister Mary Leo.

Nunsense 2: The Second Coming is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, stage management by Jenna Williamson, assistant stage management by Ryan Thompson, costumes by Judy Sheehan, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook and press photos by John F. Keller. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Farmers Mutual of Nebraska.

Nunsense 2: The Second Coming is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 8-25, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at Click Here.