Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

The performance is on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Jazz Legend Wynton Marsalis Returns to the Lied With the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

 A nine-time GRAMMY® winner and the first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize, Wynton Marsalis has led the 15-piece Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra since 1988. The group simultaneously honors the rich heritage of jazz by performing works by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong, and more while also presenting a stunning variety of new works and fresh arrangements. Marsalis is a musical master and Lied Center audience favorite, having been part of multiple anniversary seasons at the Lied. 

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform at the Lied Center on Sunday, October 22 at 4:00pm. Tickets are available now at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office. 

Wynton Marsalis (Music Director, Trumpet) is the Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1961 to a musical family, Mr. Marsalis was gifted his first trumpet at age 6 by Al Hirt. By 8, he began playing in the famed Fairview Baptist Church Band led by Danny Barker. Yet it was not until he turned 12 that Marsalis began his formal training on the trumpet. Subsequently, Wynton began performing in bands all over the city, from the New Orleans Philharmonic and New Orleans Youth Orchestra to a funk band called the Creators. His passion for music rapidly escalated. As a young teenager fresh out of high school, Wynton moved to New York City in 1979 to attend The Juilliard School to study classical music. Once there, however, he found that jazz was calling him. His career quickly launched when he traded Juilliard for Art Blakey’s band, The Jazz Messengers. By 19, Wynton hit the road with his own band and has been touring the world ever since. From 1981 to date, Wynton has performed 4,777 concerts in 849 distinct cities and 64 countries around the world. Mr. Marsalis made his recording debut as a leader in 1982 and has since recorded 110 jazz and classical albums, four alternative records, and released five DVDs. In total, he has recorded 1,539 songs at the time of this writing. Marsalis is the winner of 9 GRAMMY Awards, and his oratorio Blood on the Fields was the first jazz composition to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music. He’s the only musician to win a GRAMMY Award in two categories, jazz and classical, during the same year (1983, 1984).




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied! Photo
Ukulele Virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro Announced At The Lied!

The 'Jimi Hendrix of the Ukulele,' Jake Shimabukuro, will be performing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on October 12. Don't miss this genre-bending musical experience!

2
Chanel Savages HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December Photo
Chanel Savage's HOT CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Tada Theatre in December

Chanel Savage's Hot Christmas Spectacular comes to Tada Theatre this holiday season. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wo Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL, THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Omaha Community Playhouse is Some Kind of Wonderful

BEAUTIFUL, The Carole King Musical previewed at the Omaha Community Playhouse September 14th. Making its Broadway debut in 2014, BEAUTIFUL was nominated for an array of theater awards, winning several including Best Musical Theater Album and a Grammy Award.

4
The Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE To Take P Photo
The Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE To Take Place At The TADA Theatre

The TADA Theatre presents a three-week run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee starting on October 12th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marissa Mulder in "I'll Follow the Sun"
Brownville Concert Hall (10/06-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Lied Center for Performing Arts (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
McDonald Theatre (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Orpheum Theater (2/29-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hemingway and the Lost Generation
Joslyn Castle & Gardens (10/12-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Lied Center for Performing Arts (2/01-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You