DANCING BEETHOVEN Featuring Les Grands Ballets Canadiens & Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Lied Center Stage!

It is on the timeless notes of two famous symphonies that Canada's virtuosic Les Grands Ballets makes its return to the Lied Center performing Dancing Beethoven. Recognized as one of Canada's official cultural ambassadors, this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra is a must-see Lied performance!

On February 14, 2024, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven's Symphonies No. 5 and No. 7 – two immense works by the monumental figure in classical music. Tickets for Dancing Beethoven start at $35 adult/$17.50 youth and are available at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

For the first time in a decade, one of Canada's premiere ballet companies is launching an American tour, bringing the beautiful and innovative Dancing Beethoven program to the United States, featuring more than 50 dancers. During this limited engagement, the acclaimed Les Grands Ballets Canadiens will visit only three U.S. cities – one of which is Lincoln. The performance will also mark the company's first return to Lincoln since it performed as part of the Lied Center's very first season in 1990.

