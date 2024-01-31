DANCING BEETHOVEN Featuring Les Grands Ballets Canadiens & Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Lied Center Stage!

Lincoln is one of only three US cities to welcome one of Canada's top ballet companies.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

It is on the timeless notes of two famous symphonies that Canada's virtuosic Les Grands Ballets makes its return to the Lied Center performing Dancing Beethoven. Recognized as one of Canada's official cultural ambassadors, this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra  is a must-see Lied performance! 

On February 14, 2024, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra will present Beethoven's Symphonies No. 5 and No. 7 – two immense works by the monumental figure in classical music. Tickets for Dancing Beethoven start at $35 adult/$17.50 youth and are available at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

For the first time in a decade, one of Canada's premiere ballet companies is launching an American tour, bringing the beautiful and innovative Dancing Beethoven program to the United States, featuring more than 50 dancers. During this limited engagement, the acclaimed Les Grands Ballets Canadiens will visit only three U.S. cities – one of which is Lincoln. The performance will also mark the company's first return to Lincoln since it performed as part of the Lied Center's very first season in 1990.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org




