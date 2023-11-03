YOUR HOLIDAY SHOW OF SHOWS Comes to the TADA Theatre Next Month

Your Holiday Show of Shows is the perfect variety gift of live entertainment this holiday season! Packed with big-name entertainers originally from Nebraska, this production brings them all together in one special event!

The all-star talent includes Matt Geiler from America's Got Talent! Matt is a comedian, artist, and musician with a passion for making people laugh. He's toured all over the country and is frequently added to live dates by Wayne Brady who calls Matt "The Beast" and "one of the smartest, funniest performers I've had the joy of performing with." Besides his comedy work, Matt is also a sought-after voice-over artist and is legitimately Internet-famous as the Dancing Pumpkin Man meme that signals the arrival of Halloween every year.

Also performing will be the incomparable Elvis tribute artist Bill Chrastil. Mr. Chrastil has been pleasing crowds for years with his tribute to the King of Rock and Roll. His Branson show awards include Best Gospel CD of the year, Best Vocal Impressionist of the year and Best Horizon Show of the year. A talented musician and entertainer, Bill has also been inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame.

Rounding out the impressive list of talent is the magic of David Fox. Also known as the Midwest Mentalist, David has been amazing audiences with his jaw-dropping mentalism for years. Playing clubs all over the United States, his ability to connect with an audience in a way that is fun, entertaining, and inclusive will treat them to a show unlike they have ever seen before.

This special entertaining event has something for everyone and is a perfect ticket for the holidays! Sponsored by The Mill and The Waffleman, "Your Holiday Show Of Shows" is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, for three nights only, December 15-17, with showtimes at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged at Click Here.