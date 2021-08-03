Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Opens Ticket Packages For 2021-2022 Season To The Public

Packages include headliners such as Bernadette Peters, Broadway's The Buddy Holly Story, and funk band Tower of Power.

Aug. 3, 2021  

The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts Opens Ticket Packages For 2021-2022 Season To The Public

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced today they have opened ticket packages for new 2021-2022 season subscribers. Packages include headliners such as Bernadette Peters, Broadway's The Buddy Holly Story, and funk band Tower of Power.

"We are thrilled to open another stellar season of performances to the public," said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. "We've curated unique subscription options that allow performing arts enthusiasts, families and those new to the arts to find something they'll love."

Blakeman also notes that season subscriptions come with great benefits, like early access to sell-out events like Tim McGRaw and bundled savings of up to 20% off compared to single event ticket prices.

A sample of curated packages include:

Full McKnight Season Package - $418-$1,433

  • Includes all 17 performances in the 2021-2022 Season
  • Subscribers enjoy the deepest discount on tickets

Broadway - $90-$432

  • Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story - Sept. 17-18, 2021
  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas - Dec. 9-10, 2021
  • STOMP - Feb. 18-19, 2022
  • South Pacific - Apr. 22-23, 2022

Classical - $153-$478

  • Itzhak Perlman - Oct. 9, 2021, 2021
  • Chamber Music Festival - Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, 2021
  • Sarah Coburn - Jan. 29, 2022
  • Philadelphia Orchestra - Mar. 10, 2022

McKnight Center subscribers have exclusive access to discounts on tickets, seats to high-demand performances and the initial chance to keep prime seats each year. The upcoming season will run from Sept. 2021 to May 2022. To purchase ticket packages, contact the box office at (405) 744-9999 or info@mcknightcenter.org. Packages can also be purchased online at McKnightCenter.org.

Many events sell out quickly and purchasing a curated ticket package is the best way to guarantee tickets. Single tickets and "Create Your Own" packages, where subscribers can design their own season by picking three or more of the season's performances, will go on sale at the end of August and are available while supplies last. Learn more about season subscriptions and view 2021-2022 performance schedule at McKnightCenter.org.

