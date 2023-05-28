Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric's grant is among more than 1,000 projects funded across the country, totaling more than $31 million.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer Photo 2 THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo 3 THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Photo 4 Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

 

Lyric's grant is among more than 1,000 projects funded across the country, totaling more than $31 million.

 

CONCERTO, written by Alan Olejniczak, will premiere live at Lyric's Plaza Theatre on September 13, with a three-week performance schedule.  Discover the man behind the music and one of the most celebrated composers of all time, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. CONCERTO reveals the story behind the creation of Tchaikovsky's infamous 1878 violin concerto, considered one of the most beloved concertos in music history. The play is produced in collaboration with Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

 

“I am truly honored and thankful that the NEA has chosen to support the creation of this world-premiere play,” said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. “This dynamic new work reveals a Tchaikovsky few know, and these funds allow Lyric Theatre to produce the first full staging of this fascinating play, which features music by Tchaikovsky played on piano and violin throughout.”

 

Baron notes that the play focuses on the artist's relationship with his financial patron, Nadezhda Filaretovna von Meck, pulling the curtain back on arts patronage in a golden age and the complications that could entice, while the play opens room for conversation about how art continues to be funded today.

 

“I'm thrilled Maestro Mickelthwate has chosen to open the OKC Philharmonic Classics Season with an evening of Tchaikovsky, featuring the concerto played by Ukrainian violinist Anastasiya Petryshak,” he said. “This funding will help give audiences a deeper portrait of Tchaikovsky's creation of the concerto, the patron who funded it and the young violinist who inspired it.”

 

Olejniczak, a San Francisco opera librettist and playwright, is also a Playwright in Residence with The Proscenium, a London-based online theatre company. Additionally, he was the Artist in Residence for Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park and the first playwright ever selected by the National Parks Arts Foundation. He is currently an Opera Committee member of the Dramatist Guild and an Advisory Board Member of Opera Parallele. 

 

The Grants for Arts Project is the NEA's largest grants program. Lyric Theatre is among four Oklahoma organizations receiving funding from the NEA during this installment. Other recipients include the Greatest Stories Never Told of Broken Arrow, the Oklahoma Arts Council in Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center of Oklahoma City.

 

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Lyric Theatre's CONCERTO, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture and design.”

 

Tickets to CONCERTO, which runs September 13 through October 1, are available online at LyricTheatreOKC.org or by calling Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312.

 

About Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the Official State Theatre of Oklahoma. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premiere professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer Photo
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer

THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record- breaking run in January, 2019 returns to Tulsa for a limited engagement July 26-27 at The Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & Photo
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & More

Oklahoma City Repertory Theater has announced the new line-up for the theater's 2023-24 Season, filled with productions that explore themes about being alive Right Here, Right Now.

3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGANS ISLAND: THE MUSICAL Photo
3rd Act Theatre Company Presents GILLIGAN'S ISLAND: THE MUSICAL

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, presents its first musical production, Gilligan's Island: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Hope & Laurence Juber and book by Sherwood Schwartz and Lloyd J Schwartz.


More Hot Stories For You

Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The ArtsLyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in JuneTHE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This SummerTHE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Tulsa PAC This Summer
Oklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & MoreOklahoma City Repertory Theater Sets 2023-24 Season Featuring Four Oklahoma Premieres & More

Videos

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO' Video
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
ArtWorks Academy at Randall University (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (6/27-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' In The Rain
ArtWorks Academy at Randall University (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Concerto
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (7/11-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You