BWW Previews: THE ZOMBIES OF PENZANCE Makes its Oklahoma Premiere at the Burg Theatre at Oklahoma City University

Jess here. The Wanda L. Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University is celebrating Halloween with an unexpected flesh eating twist this year. "The Zombies of Penzance," rumored to be the backstory of Gilbert and Sullivan's classic, "The Pirates of Penzance," will make its Oklahoma debut as the Spotlight Opera season opener on Halloween night.

Zombies originally premiered at St Louis' New Line Theatre in 2018, and OCU is thrilled to bring this undead comedy to the Burg Theatre stage.

Come and enjoy this fusion of zombies and pirates, along with an incredible musical score, opening on Thursday, October 31 at 10 PM and running through Sunday, November 3 (Friday and Saturday at 8 PM / Sunday at 3 PM). Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online by going to www.okcu.edu/tickets or by calling 405.208.5227.

CAST

Zombie King: David James García

Zombie Sam (and Zombie King cover): Maxwell Elkiss

Frederic: Jason Gonzalez Larsen and Gabe Lemus

Mabel: Lily Saffa and Jessica Vanek

Major General Stanley: Brandon Dallmann

Edith: Taylor Moran (with Annelise Harlan as cover)

Kate: Zoe Dongas and Arisha-Jane Marsh

Isabel: Ánh-Mai Kearney (with Chloe Byars cover)

Daughters: Harlan, Byers, Bailey Bovenschen, Viviana Goodwin, Kaley McConnaughey, Sarah Schulz, Taylor Stephens, Taylor Thomas

Zombies: Evan Couch, Mitchell Gage, Kevin Matthew Howery (Major General cover), Nathan LeBlanc (Zombie Sam cover), Nathan May, AJ Milunas, Nick Patys, Christopher Ross Richie, Abraham Stone

Directed by: David Herendeen

Music Director: Charles Koslowske





