YET YOU'RE A VIRGIN (AND SO AM I) Set for April Shows at The Tank

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Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I), a two person show written and performed by Kaden Bütts and Madeline Steck, will be playing at The Tank April 4th at 9:30 PM and April 5th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are now available with multiple price tiers.

About the show: From a young age, Queer kids are sold the idea, "It gets better." But what happens when you're in college and are still gay, miserable, and annoying? Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I) is a two-person comedy following co-dependent best friends, Kaden and Madeline, who have yet to get laid- contrary to the fantastical notion of gay adulthood Tumblr had promised them. Entrenched in internet culture and unwaveringly sex positive (at least in theory...), Yet You're A Virgin (And So Am I) is a love letter to gay/lesbian solidarity and the found family that comes with it.

The creative team includes Stage Management by Z Wechsler, Lighting Design by Wendy Zhang, Sound/Projection Design by Frenda Havenstein, Set Design by Madison Barnett, Costume Design by Kaden Bütts, Associate Sound/Projection Operation by Lily Barron, and Associate Lighting Operation by Sydney McCleave.

More information is available at yetyoureavirgin.com.