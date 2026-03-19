Wagner College Theatre To Present Staged Reading Of THIS IS GOVERNMENT By Nina Kissinger

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Wagner College Theatre will present a staged reading of THIS IS GOVERNMENT by playwright Nina Kissinger, winner of the 2025 Stanley Drama Award. The reading, directed by Wagner College Theatre alumnus Joey Donnelly, will continue the development of the play following its Off-Broadway debut at 59E59 Theaters.

Set in Washington, D.C., the play follows three congressional interns fielding constituent calls as a workplace lockdown unfolds. While authorities investigate a suspicious vehicle outside, the interns remain trapped inside, piecing together clues to understand the situation. The play examines political disarray through a comedic lens.

The staged reading will offer Wagner students the opportunity to participate in the ongoing development of Kissinger’s work.

PERFORMANCES

The performance will take place one night only on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Wagner College’s Stage One. Audience members may park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking or Stadium Parking Lot. The campus entrance can be accessed via 631 Howard Avenue, Staten Island, New York.

THE COMPANY

The creative team includes playwright Nina Kissinger, director Joey Donnelly, assistant director Maria-Ioana Andrei, stage manager Adar Marcus, lighting designer Holden Whalen, production manager Vicki Neal, and technical director Brian T. Sharron.

The cast will feature Gaby Couto-Baez, Abigail Bernesky, Adarsh Chauhan, and Wagner College Theatre professor Theresa McCarthy.

TICKETING

The event is free and seating will be first-come, first-served. For more information, contact the box office at 718-390-3259 or boxoffice@wagner.edu, or visit wagner.edu/performing-arts. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and one hour prior to performances.