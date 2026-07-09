UNREHEARSED: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Play Frigid NYC's ShakesPunk Festival

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SHAKES PUNK at FRIGID New York will present Barefoot Shakespeare's Production of UNREHEARSED! A Midsummer Night's Dream, written by William Shakespeare on Thursday, August 6 @ 9pm, Friday, August 7 @ 7pm, and Tuesday, August 11 @ 7pm at UNDER St Mark Theater, 94 St Marks Place.

Popularly referred to as 'Shakespeare for Sports Fans,' UNREHEARSED! is a radical rejection of everything safe and polished about modern theatre. Cast members are given just 30 days to learn their lines and get off book. At NO TIME are they permitted to rehearse with each other or coordinate performances. What lands on stage is raw, unscripted, and gloriously unpredictable: exactly the kind of theatre Shakespeare was writing for in the first place.

Audiences will be delighted to find referees standing by, ready to call 'foul' and flag actors for missed cues, flubbed lines, and ad-libbing. Mini challenges get hurled at performers mid-scene. A countdown clock keeps everyone honest. And as the clock winds down, the audience votes on how the whole thing ends. Audience members can also get in on the action by placing bets on who they think will make the most mistakes. Loud, chaotic, rebellious, and alive: this is Shakespeare for the groundlings. This is ShakesPUNK.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to audiences of all ages, with an interest in modernization that reflects both the current world and events that led here. With the Bard's work as a baseline, Barefoot Shakespeare Company relentlessly pursues a goal of challenging perceptions to examine the history and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self-expression, while seeking to build a strong relationship with audiences, encouraging active participation in productions, and blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Education is a strong pillar of the company ethos, with 'ready-to-go' productions and workshops available to any and all who wish to explore.

UNREHEARSED! A Midsummer Night's Dream will take place at Under Saint Marks Theater, 94 St. Marks Place, Thursday, August 6th at 9pm, Friday, August 7 at 7pm, and Tuesday, August 11 at 7pm. $25 in person; $20 streaming.

For more information, visit our website: www.barefootshakespeare.org

Tickets: https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1484/

Photo Credit: Mel Lee Filonuk

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