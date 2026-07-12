UNDERNEATH THE LINTEL Returns To New York At UNDER St. Marks

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Underneath the Lintel, the internationally acclaimed drama by Glen Berger, will return to the New York stage for a strictly limited, one-night-only Off-Off-Broadway presentation.

The play begins with a stark, compelling anomaly: a library book returned through the overnight slot 133 years overdue, with no note and no explanation. What follows is a meticulous archival investigation led by a Dutch librarian whose search through fragmented historical traces evolves into a global, decades-spanning mystery. As seemingly unrelated artifacts begin to align, a routine administrative error becomes an obsessive pursuit of meaning, identity, and memory.

Underneath the Lintel holds a celebrated legacy in contemporary American theatre. Following its premiere in Los Angeles in 2001, the original production transferred Off-Broadway to the Soho Playhouse, where it ran for more than 450 performances and was named one of Time Out New York's 'Ten Best Plays of the Year.' Over the past two decades, the play has achieved significant international recognition, including a West End production and a BBC Radio 4 adaptation, both starring Emmy Award winner Richard Schiff.

'We are thrilled to bring Glen Berger's remarkable play back to the East Village,' says performer and producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. 'The intimate setting of UNDER St. Marks provides the perfect environment for the story's mystery, emotional depth, and gradual unfolding.'

The performance takes place on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM at UNDER St. Marks. The production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $30, and seating at UNDER St. Marks is highly limited. Audiences are strongly encouraged to secure tickets in advance. For tickets, visit the official FRIGID New York box office: https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1462/6897:7990/

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