Theater For The New City Premieres The New Comedy THE CHESAPEAKE CHICKS This October

Karen Lynn Gorney, star of the movie “Saturday Night Fever” and “All My Children” joins the cast as Carrie in The Chesapeake Chicks, a brand-new comedy by Peter Zachari premiering at Theater for the New City. Gorney is joined by Rebecca Hoodwin as Rita, Margo Singaliese as Alice, Nora Falk as Carrie, Andrew Cuccaro as Matthew and Peter Coleman as The Officer.

Roommates Ann, Rita, Gertrude, Alice and Carrie are former players of the all-female baseball team, The Chesapeake Chicks. When they return from Ann's funeral, their caretaker Matthew presents them with Ann's found journal, with a cryptic final message: "“If I die tomorrow, know that someone here killed me.” The entire house is turned upside down as everyone tries to figure out who did it – will they discover the truth before the killer strikes again? Come join the madness in this new rollicking comedy written and directed by Peter Zachari.

Tickets are $18 and are available online at Click Here and by phone at (212) 254-1109. Student and senior discounts are also available.

PETER ZACHARI (Playwright) wrote, produced and directed Parker & Dizzy's Fabulous Journey to the End of the Rainbow for the New York International Fringe Festival and Theater for the New City. He has also written Fat Asses: The Musical, The 3rd Gender, Knock It Off, Under the Knife, Lighten Up!, which was produced off-off-Broadway, as well as Loosen Up!, Shake It Up!, Live It Up!, and One Love. His ten-minute play, I Am Seventy Going on Eighteen was selected for production at the Boston Theatre Marathon VII. Mr. Zachari's directing credits include Into the Woods, Footloose, Rumors, Grease, They're Playing Our Song, Return to the Forbidden Planet and Moon Over Buffalo (Summer Theatre at Salem) as well as West Side Story (Marblehead High School.) For several years, Mr. Zachari taught Acting and Directing for the Department of Theatre at Salem State University. He received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Florida and his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Salem State University.