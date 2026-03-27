THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR INTERACTIVE SHOW Extends Through June

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Due to popular demand, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show will extend its New York City run through June 2026 at Manhattan Movement & Arts Center.

To celebrate the extension, the production is also introducing “Springtime Pricing”, making it even easier for families to experience this joyful theatrical adventure together.

In addition, select VIP ticket holders will receive exclusive, limited-edition merchandise, including a Very Hungry Caterpillar Backpack and coloring book—available only as part of the VIP experience.

Performances began on February 14 and will now continue through June 2026. For tickets and more information, visit hungrycaterpillarshow.com.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and in partnership with Catalyst Theatricals, this imaginative theatrical experience brings the beloved stories of Eric Carle to life through 75 dazzling, handcrafted puppets, world-class puppeteering, and a lively original score that invites young audiences to move, play, and explore.

More than a show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Interactive Show is a fully immersive, one-hour journey into color, curiosity, and imagination, designed especially for little ones—and the grown-ups who love them.

Audiences will delight in a joyful lineup of beloved classics, including: From Head to Toe, The Very Quiet Cricket, The Very Busy Spider and The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Children are encouraged to get up and move, find their voices, and join the action—whether stretching from head to toe, chirping along with a cricket, or lending a helping hand on the farm.

With warmth, wit, and visual wonder, the production celebrates early learning, self-expression, and the simple joy of storytelling, making it an ideal first theatre experience