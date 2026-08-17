THE SWEET LIFE: THE RUTH HUNT STORY to Hold NYC Workshop at The Theater Center

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The Sweet Life: The Ruth Hunt Story will receive a one-performance-only New York industry workshop presentation on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center. The presentation is being produced by Gateway Regional Arts Center (GRAC) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and represents the next stage of development for the new American play following its Kentucky premiere and a subsequent presentation at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Although the performance is designed primarily for producers, theatrical developers, licensing professionals, filmmakers, presenters, and other performing arts industry professionals, GRAC has made a limited number of seats available to the general public so that New York theatre audiences can experience the development of a new work firsthand.

Written by Kentucky playwright Cat Rhoden Goguen, The Sweet Life tells the true story of Ruth Tharp Hunt, who began making candy from her Mt. Sterling, Kentucky home in 1921 and went on to establish the Ruth Hunt Candy Company. At a time when American women had only recently secured the right to vote, Hunt was already building a business that would become one of Kentucky's best-known confectionery companies. The play follows Ruth and subsequent generations of her family through decades of American history, exploring entrepreneurship, faith, family, resilience, innovation, loss, legacy, and the enduring meaning of home. The production uses a live-radio-inspired theatrical format, period music and sound, narration, and ensemble storytelling to move across generations of the Hunt family and the history of the company.

The Kentucky-based cast traveling to New York includes Hannah Westrick as Emily Tighlman Peck and Young Ruth Tharp Hunt; Christina McCleanhan as Ruth Tharp Hunt; Nolan Fields as William Caldwell Peck and additional roles; Juliana Moore as Ruth Hunt Peck Wood and additional roles; Daryl Thompson as William Hunt and additional roles; Kevin Wiser as Ernest Martin and additional roles; Tyler Wells as Tobby Moore, Joe Peck, and additional roles; Madison McCay as the White House Secretary and Dottie; Mary Jones as Nell and Monda Martin; Becky Bishop-Priest as Mrs. Peachtree; Raven Adams as Frankie and additional roles; Macy Cline as the Store Clerk; Yuming Hsu as Mrs. Greene; Jennifer Woods as Mrs. Thompson and Jenny; Leah Shao as Penelope and additional roles; and Robert Powell as Narrator.

The production is directed by Jordan Campbell, Executive Director of Gateway Regional Arts Center, with Jon Lovell serving as Creative Operations Manager. The play was originally commissioned by Gateway Regional Arts Center and is written by Cat Rhoden Goguen. The presentation brings an entirely Kentucky-based company to New York as GRAC explores the show's future potential for additional regional productions, touring, theatrical licensing, continued development, and possible adaptation for film.

A limited number of public tickets are available at grackentucky.org/events by selecting “The Sweet Life in NYC — August 29.” Because this is an industry workshop rather than a traditional commercial run, public ticket availability is intentionally limited, giving theatre fans a relatively rare opportunity to be in the room while a new theatrical work is being introduced to potential producing and development partners. Performing arts industry professionals interested in a complimentary industry invitation may email director@grackentucky.org.

Audience members will also receive a literal taste of the story through complimentary Ruth Hunt chocolates, including Blue Mondays and Woodford Reserve Bourbon Balls. A complimentary wine reception will follow the performance, giving audience members and invited industry guests an opportunity to meet members of the cast, director, playwright, and creative team and continue the conversation about the work and its future.

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