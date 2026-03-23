THE MURDER OF MICHAEL COLLINS To Play New York Irish Center For Two Nights

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The New York Irish Center will present THE MURDER OF Michael Collins, a solo performance by Irish musician and performer Paddy Cullivan, on April 9 and April 10 at 7:00 p.m. in Long Island City. The engagement is part of a U.S. tour supported by Culture Ireland.

The work examines the 1922 death of Irish revolutionary Michael Collins, combining historical research with multimedia performance. Cullivan’s one-person show blends elements of storytelling, satire, and investigative narrative to explore the unresolved questions surrounding Collins’ assassination.

“This is Ireland's JFK assassination story,” said Cullivan. “It is indeed the greatest mystery in Irish history.”

Cullivan previously appeared at the New York Irish Center with I Can't Believe It's Not Ireland!, and his return follows that earlier engagement. Known for his background in music and television, including his work on The Late Late Show, he has developed a series of multimedia performances focused on Irish history and political events.

The U.S. tour will include multiple cities, beginning in Maine and concluding in Chicago.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at the New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City. Tickets are priced at $30. The venue is accessible via the 7 train, one stop from Grand Central Station.