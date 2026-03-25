THE LIFE AND TIMES OF DAISY FORBES To Play Limited Engagement At La MaMa

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La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present a limited engagement of THE LIFE AND TIMES OF DAISY FORBES, a workshop production created by Scout Davis, May 22–24, 2026 at The Club at La MaMa.

The production will run May 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m., and May 24 at 3:00 p.m. The runtime is approximately 80 minutes, and the venue is ADA accessible.

The Life and Times of Daisy Forbes is a long-form lip-sync performance centered on a showgirl at a crossroads in her life. Drawing from television interviews, pop music, musical theatre scores, and film, the piece follows Daisy as she reflects on her career, personal choices, and future.

The work explores the archetype of the showgirl as a performer navigating uncertainty, examining themes of identity, abandonment, and artistic purpose. The piece begins with Daisy confronting a turning point, as she considers whether to continue pursuing her career.

The production is created, performed, and directed by Scout Davis, with sound design by Camila Ortiz, lighting design by Zack Lobel, scenic design by Anton Volovsek, costume design by Jules Kulaya, production management by Brittany Coyne, graphic design by June Buck, choreography restaging by Cara Leggio, impact production by Federica Borlenghi, and stage management by Liz Dion.

Scout Davis’ work includes experimental reimaginings across theatre, music, and dance, with an emphasis on play and audience engagement.

The production will take place at The Club at La MaMa, 74A East 4th Street in New York City.

Content warning: strong language, haze, and flashing lights.