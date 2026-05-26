STORMS: FIVE ONE-ACT PLAYS to Have World Premiere at Flamboyán Theatre

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The world premiere presentation of STORMS: Five One-Act Plays, will be presented in a single-night showcase of new works developed through the inaugural cohort of the Circle Theater Workshop. The evening takes place on Friday, June 6, 2026 at Flamboyán Theatre in New York City.

STORMS is an evening of five original one-acts moving through longing, absurdity, collapse, and fragile hope - each circling what it means to keep feeling in a world that resists it. By turns darkly funny and devastatingly raw, the program asks not just how we endure, but why we choose to.

THE PLAYS

YOU WHO ACHE

A woman returns to an empty cathedral at night and comes face to face with God. What begins as a desperate plea about heartbreak becomes a confrontation about love, loneliness, and what it means to feel too deeply in a world that rarely returns that devotion.

CIVIL WAR. BREAKFAST

Miz and Dame play chess while trapped inside a surreal authoritarian system. As their game spirals into psychological warfare and grotesque comedy, the play excavates power, ideology, class, and the collapse of reality under repression.

WELLNESS ROOM

Inside a corporate office wellness room on the day of mass layoffs, an anxious meditation-seeker and an outspoken administrator clash as panic spreads through the building - forcing both to reckon with burnout, complicity, and the hollow language of institutional care.

NEW BEGINNINGS

Ann dies in a bizarre accident and wakes up in Heaven, where her overworked guardian angel presents her with her 875th reincarnation. Ann refuses. A funny, existential argument about purpose, freedom, and whether life is worth living again.

TEENAGE

Two sisters reunite in their childhood kitchen after a societal collapse tied to technology and internet dependency. As Lisa tries to help Dani rebuild through rigid routines and analog living, their reunion surfaces deep resentment, grief, and the fragile possibility of human reconnection.

STORMS features performances by Alyson Leonard, Ariella Carmell, Abby Grantham, Thomas Simmons, Matthew Fay, Liz Fernandez, Alexandra Scordato, Robert Barnes Jr., Chloe Milling, Jolene Mafnas, Ysaias Garcia, Rotem Minster, Nathan Dennis, Samantha Leon, Landon Hubbard, Elisabetta Bracer, Aria Martinelli, Vivien Tierney, Isabella Sale, and Constance Lake.

The works were mentored by Menahem Haike, Marcel Simoneau, and Suzanne Di Donna, and developed as part of the first cohort of the Circle Theater Workshop, a new initiative by RJ Theatre Company and TAL Media dedicated to cultivating emerging theatrical voices.

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