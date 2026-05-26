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Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club

The Producers Club hosts the fully improvised show directed by Pat Shay, conceived by Robert Baumgardner.

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The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) has released rehearsal photos for its upcoming production of Dial M for MacGuffin, a fully improvised theatrical thriller inspired by the cinematic style of Alfred Hitchcock. Check out the photos below!

Part suspense, part absurd comedy, Dial M for MacGuffin transforms audience inspiration into a live Hitchcockian fever dream filled with shadowy intrigue, glamorous danger, strange coincidences, and spontaneous chaos - all created in real time by the cast.

No script. No safety net. No one knows what’s going to happen next.

Dial M for MacGuffin runs Fridays & Saturdays, June 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27 at The Producers Club in New York City.

Presented by IRTE, Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, Conceived by Robert Baumgardner, Directed by Pat Shay, with Technical Director Will Knapp.

Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, John Daniel Meehan, and Rodney Umble

Performances begin at 8:00pm at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

Photo Credit: IRTE

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Vikki Martin, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, and Rodney Umble

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, and Rodney Umble

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Evie Aronson, Rodney Umble, and Vikki Martin

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
John Daniel Meehan, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz, and Robert Baumgardner

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, and Vikki Martin

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Natalie Hunter, Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, and Robert Baumgardner

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, and Vikki Martin

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, and Rodney Umble

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Rodney Umble, and Nannette Deasy

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Natalie Hunter and Nannette Deasy

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Robert Baumgardner and John Daniel Meehan

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club Image
Sam Katz and Robert Baumgardner







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