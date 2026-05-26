Photos: Inside Rehearsals For DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club

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The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) has released rehearsal photos for its upcoming production of Dial M for MacGuffin, a fully improvised theatrical thriller inspired by the cinematic style of Alfred Hitchcock. Check out the photos below!

Part suspense, part absurd comedy, Dial M for MacGuffin transforms audience inspiration into a live Hitchcockian fever dream filled with shadowy intrigue, glamorous danger, strange coincidences, and spontaneous chaos - all created in real time by the cast.

No script. No safety net. No one knows what’s going to happen next.

Dial M for MacGuffin runs Fridays & Saturdays, June 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27 at The Producers Club in New York City.

Presented by IRTE, Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, Conceived by Robert Baumgardner, Directed by Pat Shay, with Technical Director Will Knapp.

Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, John Daniel Meehan, and Rodney Umble

Performances begin at 8:00pm at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC.

Photo Credit: IRTE



Vikki Martin, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, and Rodney Umble

Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, and Rodney Umble

Evie Aronson, Rodney Umble, and Vikki Martin

John Daniel Meehan, Vikki Martin, Sam Katz, and Robert Baumgardner

Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, and Vikki Martin

Natalie Hunter, Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, and Robert Baumgardner

Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, and Vikki Martin

Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, and Rodney Umble

Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Rodney Umble, and Nannette Deasy

Natalie Hunter and Nannette Deasy

Robert Baumgardner and John Daniel Meehan

Sam Katz and Robert Baumgardner

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