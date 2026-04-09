Photos: ECHOES OF MY SILENCE at New York City Fringe Festival

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Azadeh Kangarani's autobiographical solo show Echoes of My Silence is now playing at the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival. The production examines sexual assault, trauma, and patriarchal beliefs through one woman's effort to reclaim her voice and sense of self. Kangarani performs the work at The Chain Theatre Mainstage in Manhattan.

Azadeh Kangarani's autobiographical solo show Echoes of My Silence is now playing at the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival.

The production confronts sexual assault, trauma, and the patriarchal beliefs instilled at a young age, tracing one woman's journey toward reclaiming her voice and power. Kangarani performs the solo show, which has three performances remaining: Thursday, April 9 at 7:40 p.m., Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m., and Tuesday, April 14 at 9:20 p.m.

On a flight from Germany to the U.S., a female pilot triggers Azadeh's reckoning with a life shaped by patriarchal norms. Through her memories, she confronts the silence that has defined her beliefs about gender, power, and herself. The play was previously praised by critics at the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival.

Laurie Lawson of Electronic Link Journey stated, "Through it all she remained silent. Kangarani is a powerhouse, mixing honesty, humor, and wisdom together as she peels away layer after layer of trauma."

The creative and production team includes sound design by Petar Mrdjen, scenic design by Mara Ingea, and stage management by Adrienne Siow.

Echoes of My Silence runs at The Chain Theatre Mainstage, located at 312 W. 36th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $25, with sliding-scale tickets also available.

Photo Credit: Echoes of My Silence



Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani

Azadeh Kangarani